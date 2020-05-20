SAFETY NOTICE: Harbor Freight jack stand recall

URGENT SAFETY RECALL

Many of us have purchased Harbor Freight jack stands over the years. Please take a walk to your garage and check your model numbers. There is a recall on 6-ton and 3-ton jacks.

In a recall filed with the NHTSA on March 20 of this year, Harbor Freight explains that certain 6-ton jack stands have the potential to disengage their support pawl under shifting weight, causing the stand to drop suddenly. A second recall, filed May 3, extends the recall to 3-ton jack stands. The issue has been attributed to aging tooling used at the manufacturing facility.

Harbor Freight stated that the recall applies to three-ton and six-ton heavy-duty steel jack stands with item numbers 56371, 61196, and 61197. The number on the three-ton units can be found on the label at the top while the six-ton stands have their numbers printed in the yellow section of the label found on the base.

Please stop using these jacks immediately!

Take them to your nearest Harbor Freight. They will provide a gift card equal to the shelf price of these jack stands to all customers who have purchased them.