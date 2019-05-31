Sandhills Motoring Festival’s ‘Concours in the Village’ names 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Coupe and 1960 Lotus Elite ‘Best in Show’

PINEHURST, NC – The second annual Sandhills Motoring Festival took place over Memorial Day weekend and culminated with the Concours in the Village where a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Coupe owned by Guy Lewis of Pinecrest, FL won “Best in Show Touring” and 1960 Lotus Elite owned by Bill Timmons of Pinehurst, NC won “Best in Show Sporting.”

The Sandhills Motoring Festival featured over 125 classic and collector cars with featured marques Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

The “President’s Award” went to a 1952 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith long wheelbase seven-passenger limousine owned by John Kennard of Southern Pines. It won an award in the Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War class in the Amelia Island (Fla.) Concours d’Elegance in March while the Chairman’s Award was presented to the Wilson Collection in Jupiter, Fla., for its 1967 Ferrari P3/4 race car.

Event President Marvin Waters said the second annual event was a success by nearly every measure. The event completely sold-out in terms of the entries, and he estimated that 3,500 to 4,000 spectators came out during the day, despite the 90-plus-degree heat.

“Everyone really enjoyed themselves. The village just lends itself so nicely to this event. Sunday was nearly perfect in terms of execution by our team and all the volunteers, the way it was received and by what we are hearing after the event.It was a great day.”

In addition to Best in Show honors, collector Guy Lewis and his 1953 300 S Coupe was awarded the Mercedes-Benz Club of America “Award of Excellence” for the most outstanding Merceds-Benz presented at the Sandhills Motoring Festival and was presented by MBCA president, Gene Jurick.

“And what a great job you and your team did,” Lewis told Waters in an email afterward. “Really world class event. I especially want to thank and commend the volunteers and the city of Pinehurst. It was organized to a T. And the venue, the Village of Pinehurst, couldn’t have been more perfect.

“Quite an assortment of cars, and winning was a shock!” exclaimed Best in Show Sporting winner Bill Timmons. Timmons bought his 1960 Lotus Elite new and has owned it ever since.“I used it for a number of years before it got parked.I always planned to fix it up. After we moved to Pinehurst my wife suggested I restore it.” Of the event Timmons commented, “Best in Class was an honor, but this is my first Best in Show of any kind. It’s not my credit, or even the people who did the restoration, (Colin) Chapman (founder of Lotus Cars) just designed a good looking car!”

The Sandhills Motoring Festival will donate all of its proceeds to the Sandhills Community College Foundation to fund scholarships for students in automotive technologies program. Last year, the festival donated $5,000.

Waters said the event would not have been possible with its presenting sponsors, RM Sotheby’s and Hagerty. “We are lucky to have both as presenting sponsors,” he said.

Waters said they are already planning for next year’s festival where Ferraris will be featured. “We are already lining up some pretty special cars,” Waters said. “We knew if we could pull off a successful event, that would be the best form of marketing for next year.”

For more information visit

www.sandhillsmotoringfestival.com

www.facebook.com/SandhillsMotoringFestival/