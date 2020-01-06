Saratoga Automobile Museum receives grant for its Distractive Driver Initiative program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — The Saratoga Automobile Museum has announced it is the recipient of a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust. This grant has been earmarked to assist in the continuation of the Museum’s nationally acclaimed Distracted Driving Initiative. The local community, especially students, will continue to benefit from the distracted driving simulators that aim to reduce dangerous driving habits.

Since the program began in August 2015, deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department, area educators, students, and countless Museum visitors have used the simulators to learn how a few seconds of distraction can lead to tragedy and result in injury to yourself and others.

“We are grateful that local organizations continue to support the Museum and its mission of educating about the dangers of distracted driving,” said Carly Connors, executive director, “The Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust’s continued assistance allows us to educate local community and members to the dangers they face each and every time they get behind the wheel.”

For more information about the Museum's Distracted Driving Initiative, or to donate, please visit saratogaautomuseum.org.

