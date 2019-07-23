Saratoga Automobile Museum to host Adirondack Triumph Association's European Motorfest July 27th
Join the Saratoga Automobile Museum for the Adirondack Triumph Association’s 29th European Motorfest, this Saturday, July 27 (rain date is July 28) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m! This event is open to all European manufactured cars from 1994 and earlier.
- Day of registration starts at 9 a.m. and is $10 per car (there is no pre-registration).
- Registration includes two admission tickets to the Museum (two per car).
- Please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to a local food program.
Spectators are FREE!
Call Erik at 518-281-1051 or Dave at 518-372-6417 with any questions.
110 Ave of the Pines,
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
www.saratogaautomuseum.org