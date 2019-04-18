‘See the USA in Your Chevrolet’ display at America’s Car Museum

TACOMA, Wash. – To pay homage to one of the United States’ most storied automotive brands, America’s Car Museum (ACM) will celebrate Chevrolet in its Summer Drive Series – “See the USA in Your Chevrolet” display April 19 through October 14, 2019.

The Summer Drive Series is one of ACM’s rotating displays, showcasing the vehicles that once adorned Route 66 during the golden age of American motoring. As demonstrated by this year’s collection of Chevys, the Museum will deliver nearly a dozen incredible examples from the brand’s early history.

“Route 66: Dream of the Mother Road has been one of our most memorable exhibits because it harkens back to the time when Americans explored the country by journeying one of the original highways in the U.S. Highway System,” said America’s Car Museum Curator of Collections, Renee Crist. “The iconic Dinah Shore ‘See the USA in Your Chevrolet’ advertising campaign from the ’50s was a fitting theme for this year’s Summer Drive Series of incredible Chevys.”

The full list of vehicles in “Route 66: See the USA in Your Chevrolet” include:

1919 Chevrolet FB Baby Grand Touring Sedan

1927 Chevrolet AA Capitol Imperial Landau Sedan

1931 Chevrolet Independence Cabriolet

1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Coupe

1942 Chevrolet Blackout Master Deluxe

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible

1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Impala Special Sport Coupe

1959 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe

1960 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Coupe

1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport Coupe

1972 Chevrolet El Camino Pickup

Other notable exhibits currently at ACM include one of the most iconic movie cars of all time, the original Bullitt Mustang on special display through July 14, Tuners@ACM and the hands-on educational learning lab – Powering the Future.

A full events and activities calendar can be found at americascarmuseum.org.

To purchase tickets or become an ACM member: Click Here. General admission tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 65+) and active duty military, $14 for students, $10 for youth (age 6-10) and free for children 5 and under.

