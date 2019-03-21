Shelby Salute at Lyon Air Museum

Irvine, Calif. – Shelby Legendary Cars will salute the career and cars of Carroll Shelby with a show at the Lyon Air Museum on March 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event includes free spectator viewing of Shelby cars, a People’s Choice Shelby Car Show and special display inside the museum. The public is invited to show their Shelby vehicle at the event.

“Carroll Shelby was an amazing individual who had an unquenchable thirst for speed and adventure,” said Lance Stander, CEO of Shelby Legendary Cars. “Before he became a racing and car manufacturing legend, Carroll was a ‘Flying Sergeant’ in the US Army Air Force during World War II. He was an avid aviator his entire life, as well as a championship winning driver and auto builder. Our salute to Carroll Shelby combines two of his passions, autos and aviation, in one terrific show. We encourage Shelby fans to bring their Shelby or stop by and enjoy this terrific show.”

Founded by Major General William Lyon, the Lyon Air Museum is located on the west side of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. The Lyon Air Museum exhibit features authentic aircraft, rare vehicles and related memorabilia, with emphasis on World War II, which was the defining event of the 20th century. Through captivating and thought-provoking exhibits based in historical scholarship, visitors gain a better understanding of the important role the United States plays in shaping world history. One of the highlights of the museum is the B-17 Flying Fortress, “Fuddy Duddy,” which was used as a VIP transport in the Pacific at the end of World War II. It once carried General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later became the 34th President of the United States.

Shelby Legendary Cars will exhibit their complete line up of vehicles including:

427 Shelby Cobra

Gulf Racing 50 th Anniversary Ford GT40

289 Shelby FIA Cobra

289 Shelby “Sebring” Cobra roadster

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

1965 Shelby G.T.350R continuation car by the Original Venice Crew

In addition, Shelby Legendary Cars will host an autograph session for members of the 1960s era team members who built and raced the cars in their display. A 289 Shelby “Sebring Edition” continuation Cobra Roadster that was presented to the late Dan Gurney by his family will be displayed inside the museum near one of the historic warbirds. The car is a tribute to the one that Gurney raced in 1963.

Complimentary hot and cold brew coffee will be provided by Drive Coffee. Shelby parking is limited and spaces are available by reservation only. The Winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive a flight in a yellow Waco biplane courtesy of Aircombat/Skythrills. Admission to the museum is not included but available at a nominal fee.

The show will be at the museum at 19300 Ike Jones Road, Santa Ana, Calif., 92707. For more information call 714-210-4585 or email info@lyonairmuseum.org.

About Shelby Legendary Cars



Shelby Legendary Cars continues the heritage of Shelby American’s world famous 1960’s Cobras, Coupes and GT40’s. The company is keeping the Shelby flame alive with licensed vehicles that include a documented Shelby serial number, just as though production never ended. The current vehicle lineup includes the nimble small block Shelby Cobra roadster in both street and racing (FIA) configurations, the mighty big block Cobra roadster, the world champion Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe and the Le Man-winning Ford GT40. Each one honors the 1960s era cars with authentic chassis, bodies and powertrain options. Additional information is available at www.shelbylegendarycars.com or www.Superformance.com or by calling (888) 743-5298.