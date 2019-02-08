Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum – Advertising the American Sporting Car

“The Country Club Crowd” presentation is part of Simeone’s Demo Days

WHEN: Saturday, February 9 from 11:00 AM through 2:00 PM

WHERE: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

Pre-war automobiles had a lot to be desired and required a lot of maintenance and technical know how to operate effectively. When you consider that sports racing cars had all the same problems, only magnified it makes you wonder…

Who were the people who bought these cars? How did they even come to find out about these cars? Discover that and more as we delve into those questions and at “The Country Club Crowd – Advertising the American Sporting Car”!

Simeone Foundation Museum

6825-31 Norwitch Dr

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19153

www.simeonemuseum.org

