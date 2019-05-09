Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum features ‘The Sports Car Comes to America’ on May 11th

When discussing the giants in the world of sports car racing, it’s often the drivers and designers who first come to mind. But what about those who contributed to the sport in other ways? Our next Demo Day is going to honor some of those less celebrated figures. “The Sports Car Comes to America – Max Hoffman, Kjell Qvale, Luigi Chinetti” will delve into the history and legacy of three men that had the foresight and the guts to bring these special cars to America. You can learn more via the link below.
When: May 11th
Time: 11am-2pm
Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum
6825 Norwitch Drive
Philadelphia, PA 19153
www.simeonemuseum.org
