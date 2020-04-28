Sloan Museum Auto Fair 2020 restructured due to COVID-19

Please read the statement below from the Sloan Museum Auto Fair

After careful consultation with our Sloan Museum Auto Fair Committee and Friends of Sloan*Longway board regarding the health and safety of everyone who participates on our show—our vehicle owners, our vendors, our volunteers, our employees, our patrons and our longtime sponsors—we have made the difficult decision to restructure the 48th annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair. The show will not take place June 20 & 21, 2020 at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad. Instead of the traditional show, we will have a set of cruise-ins to be held in summer or fall.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event in our traditional way for our vehicle owners and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.

We will be reaching out directly to vehicle owners, vendors, and sponsors with information about arrangements for refunds or applying funds to a future event. The special vehicle displays that were planned for this year’s traditional show will be held over for the 2021 show.

The two cruise-ins originally scheduled for June 18 and 19 are also postponed until later in the summer or fall. Updates will be shared on SloanAutoFair.com.



We hope to see you soon at one of our cruise-in’s this summer or fall.

Thom Self

General Chairman 2020

Questions or comments? Email marketing@SloanAutoFair.com or visit their website, SloanAutoFair.com. Check them out on Facebook to get all our news and updates.