Sloan Museum of Discovery will open in 2021

Sloan Museum has started a transformation! They have broken ground on the new Sloan Museum of Discovery, projected to open in 2021!

After a multi-year process of planning in partnership with many community members and organizations, they have crafted a new vision: The new Sloan Museum of Discovery will provide opportunities for youth and families to explore permanent hands-on STEM exhibits, and to engage with local history through inclusive exhibits that present stories rooted in community.

Sloan Museum’s renovation and expansion is a $26.5 million project. Over 85% of this goal has been raised through donations from private foundations, corporations, and individuals. No Genesee County Arts and Cultural Millage funds can be used for capital improvement projects like this one.

Renovation and Expansion Plans

• Reimagined Flint history galleries will present inclusive stories, designed with the flexibility to frequently change displays.

• Hands-on science Discovery Hall will engage visitors in earth and physical science exploration, featuring the multi-story Spaceship Earth exhibit, a Maker Lab, water exhibits, and much more.

• Vehicle City Gallery will present rotating exhibits about the history and future of the automobile inside Sloan Museum—formerly off-site at Buick Gallery.

• Early Childhood Gallery will prepare kids for Kindergarten through play-centric exploration.

• Three new Learning Labs will increase field trip capacity from 60,000 to 90,000 students per year.

• Two highly visible, fully accessible entrances and a café will welcome you into a new world-class museum.

Sloan Museum of Discovery

1221 E. Kearsley St. Flint, MI 48503

810-237-3450

sloanlongway.org

