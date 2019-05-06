Some of the biggest names in the car hobby have been part of the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Many respected ambassadors of the car hobby have been, or will be, guests of the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance, now in its 15th year.

Wayne Carini, of Chasing Classic Cars, and Donald Osborne, acclaimed car appraiser and regular contributor on Jay Leno’s Garage, have served as celebrity judges and provided commentary during the awards presentations at past events. Carini was part of the 2017 event while Osborne participated in 2018 and 2016.

Colin Comer, who serves as the Milwaukee Concours chief judge, has also authored critically acclaimed books including Million-Dollar Muscle Cars, The Complete Book of Shelby, The All-American Muscle Car, Shelby Cobra Fifty Years, and Shelby Mustang Fifty Years.

Dana Mecum has shown several cars from his collection, notably a 1923 Miller HCS Special that won the Milestone Engineering award in 2017.

Jim Wangers, the godfather of the Pontiac GTO, signed autographs and provided commentary during the 2014 event that included a class of GTOs.

Dennis Gage, star of My Classic Car, will attend the 2019 event on Aug. 4 in Veterans Park. Gage and his crew will be on hand to record the event, gathering footage for an upcoming episode of My Classic Car, which airs on various networks including Motortrend, NBCSN, MAVTV, and Rev’n.

There will be opportunities to meet Gage as well as enjoying a show field filled with amazing vehicles.

The 2019 event on Aug. 4 will include a judged concours, a casual car show called the Show & Glow Paddock, food and beverage available for sale, vendors offering car-related products and services, and more.

The Concours is still accepting applications for the judged concours and registrations for the Show & Glow Paddock.

Mark your calendar. Buy your tickets today.

www.milwaukeeconcours.com