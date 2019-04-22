Spring Carlisle Auction April 25-26

The Spring Carlisle Auction readies for two days of fast paced excitement with over 500 vehicles crossing the auction block

CARLISLE, PA – Spring Carlisle (April 24-28) is a destination event for over 110,000 guests from around the world. Those guests come for many reasons, but one is most certainly the chance to enjoy LIVE collector car auction excitement. Carlisle Auctions is front and center once more as part of Spring Carlisle for its two-day offering (April 25-26) and this time around its more cars, more special themes and an all-new start time.

Preview day for the auction commences on April 24 as the over 500+ consignments roll in, with nearly every car in place for the event by 7 a.m. on April 25. Carlisle Auctions is starting the auctions earlier with a 12 p.m. start on both event days.

The two-day event not only presents the all-new 12 p.m. start time, but will it will offer a trio of specialty hours. These specialty hours spotlight a specific brand, era or theme from start to finish. The hours include a “no reserve” hour on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. with an all-truck showcase just a few hours later at 5 p.m. In addition, Carlisle Auctions spotlights some of the best ‘60s era vehicles ever made as part of its all -‘60s hour on Friday, April 26 at 5 p.m.

Carlisle Auctions also welcomes seven charity consignments, each aiding local organizations. Five of the consignments will benefit the Carlisle Branch of the Salvation Army, while another assists Carlisle Cares, with another helping Project Share.

Consignments are taken via the FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee on all consignments 25 years or older. There’s still time to register to bid, either in advance or by walking up during the event itself. Complete details about this auction, including the run list when available, details on committed consignments, a video link for the live stream and more is available online at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.