Spring Carlisle & Auction to utilize backup dates

New Dates – June 17-20, 2020

Carlisle, PA – On March 20, Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions announced an unprecedented change of dates for an event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spring Carlisle and its two-day collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions transitioned from its original April 22-26 dates to the final days of May. At the same time, a secondary/back-up date was announced in the event that the pandemic was still a societal concern.

Though health experts have begun to share a more positive outlook on the outbreak, out of an abundance of caution and continued reviews of federal, state and local mandates, Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions are invoking its planned June back-up dates for Spring Carlisle 2020. The NEW dates for the Spring event are June 17-20 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds with the auction planned for June 18-19 at the Carlisle Expo Center.

As with any rescheduled event, all original tickets, car corral spaces, vending spaces and auction commitments will be honored. Best of all, the new Spring Carlisle and auction dates falls over Father’s Day weekend but not Father’s Day itself, meaning a great time out with Dad in Carlisle for the event, while also being able to enjoy Father’s Day at home with friends and family on Sunday, June 21.

“Social distancing seems to be working and our country is on the right track to getting back to normalcy,” said Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller. “While we are all going in the right direction, we also recognize a continued need to protect our community of Carlisle, staff, guests and customers who historically attend Spring Carlisle and our auction. It’s with this abundance of safety in mind that we have decided to utilize our previously announced back-up dates of June 17-20,” continued Miller. “A summertime car event with Dad over Father’s Day weekend is how we’ll present the event and I look forward to seeing everyone in Carlisle starting June 17.”

As previously noted, the new dates for Spring Carlisle 2020 necessitates a one-time cancelation of Carlisle Auctions planned Summer Sale auction, originally scheduled for June 27. That event WILL return in 2021.

During this event, as well as others on the schedule, Carlisle Events will continue to be proactive from a health and sanitation standpoint within the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and Carlisle Expo Center.

Carlisle Events and its neighboring properties will be adding additional sanitizer stations to the food court, entry gates AND guest services.

ALL ticket takers and hand stampers will be offered gloves and hand sanitizer that is 60% (or greater) alcohol.

Carlisle Events has secured a disinfectant from the suggested CDC list that quickly kills viruses and bacteria. This, combined with portable hand sprayers will be utilized in bathrooms, food court, vendor services, guest services and within the Carlisle Expo Center as part of auctions and third party events.

Make available disinfectant wipes and sanitizer at ticket booths, vendor services, guest services and the Carlisle Expo Center.

Communicate these measures to our guests, staff and business partners.

Additional measures and suggested healthcare guidelines are available on the CDC web page.

For details regarding the NEW Spring Carlisle and auction dates for June, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.