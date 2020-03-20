Spring Carlisle rescheduled to May 27-31, 2020

Carlisle, PA – Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic and with the health and safety in mind of the Carlisle community, Carlisle Events staff as well as Spring Carlisle and Carlisle Auction guests and business partners, Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions have POSTPONED Spring Carlisle 2020 along with its two-day collector car auction, originally scheduled to begin April 22.

The NEW, rescheduled date for the Spring event is May 27-31 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, with a new auction date of May 28-29 at the Carlisle Expo Center. All original tickets, car corral spaces, vending spaces and auction commitments will be honored for the new event dates. Best of all, the new Spring Carlisle and auction dates fall just after Memorial Day, meaning everyone at the event can celebrate the unofficial start of summer outdoors in America’s Automotive Hometown!

“While our events entertain over half a million people annually, our NUMBER ONE GOAL as a family run company is to protect the health of our employees, vendors, guests and the community of which we’ve called home since 1974,” noted Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller, Jr. “We have been following all guidelines and directives of the CDC, WHO, President Trump as well as Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf as this ever-changing world-wide pandemic evolves,” continued Miller. “As such, our team has decided that a late May event is how we’ll present Spring Carlisle 2020! Save the date, because I look forward to seeing everyone in Carlisle May 27-31.”

The new Spring Carlisle date in late May also necessitates a one-time merger of Carlisle Auctions planned Summer Sale, originally scheduled for June 27. The Summer Sale will return to its normal June date in 2021. In addition, while the May date is scheduled at this time, Carlisle Events will continue to monitor federal, state and local mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, a secondary date of June 17-20 has been identified as a “just in case” option.

During this event, as well as others on the schedule, Carlisle Events will continue to be proactive from a health and sanitation standpoint within the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and Carlisle Expo Center.

Carlisle Events and its neighboring properties will be adding additional sanitizer stations to the food court, entry gates AND guest services.

ALL ticket takers and hand stampers will be offered gloves and hand sanitizer that is 60% (or greater) alcohol.

Carlisle Events has secured a disinfectant from the suggested CDC list that quickly kills viruses and bacteria. This, combined with portable hand sprayers will be utilized in bathrooms, food court, vendor services, guest services and within the Carlisle Expo Center as part of auctions and third party events.

Make available disinfectant wipes and sanitizer at ticket booths, vendor services, guest services and the Carlisle Expo Center.

Communicate these measures to our guests, staff and business partners.

Additional measures and suggested healthcare guidelines are available on the CDC web page.

For details regarding the NEW Spring Carlisle and auction dates for May, the 2020 Carlisle Events schedule and more, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.