Stahls Automotive Collection showcases Ford family vehicle at NAIAS

DETROIT, Mich. (Jan. 16, 2019) – A little piece of automotive history will be on display at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Mich. during family day on Monday, Jan. 21 – William Clay Ford’s own 1939 Midget Racer, given to him for his fourteenth birthday. The racer will be displayed at the lower level of the Cobo Center.

“As spectators immerse themselves in the vehicles of the future on the show floor at NAIAS, we believe it’s just as important to also give them a glance at the colorful past of the automotive industry,” said Ted Stahl, founder of Stahls Automotive Collection. “The 1939 Ford Midget Racer is a fun piece of Ford Motor Company history, but the full collection in Chesterfield showcases vehicles from various automakers across the twentieth century. A walk around the collection is a multi sensory walk through history. Visitors can hear the roaring engines, smell the vintage leather and enjoy the timeless music. Patrons truly experience firsthand how far technology has progressed over the past 100+ years.”

The 1939 vehicle was created specifically for the late William Clay Ford’s fourteenth birthday, the legal driving age at the time, and designed by his grandfather – automotive mogul Henry Ford. The Ford family heirloom is truly one-of-a-kind, crafted specially by Ford Motor Company employees. The vehicle bears resemblance to a Miller Indy car and makes the authentic sounds of most racers thanks to the Model C engine’s straight open exhaust. Mr. Ford himself claimed that he was able to reach 100 mph in the racer.

The vehicle is in excellent condition and has been on display at Stahls Automotive Collection since March 2017. The racer has previously been on display at other private galleries and the Henry Ford Museum.

Visit Stahls Automotive Collection at NAIAS Family Day on Jan. 21 and in Chesterfield, MI every Tuesday from 1 – 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The collection will also be open next Thurs., Jan. 24 from 1 – 4 p.m. for auto show attendees. Stahls Automotive Collection is free to the public, but donations are encouraged.

About Stahls Automotive Collection

The Stahls Automotive Collection is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that exists to preserve, restore and exhibit vintage vehicles, music machines and memorabilia of the 20th century. The Collection aims to educates and inspire people of all ages to understand and appreciate vintage vehicles and artifacts. The Collection also offers educational tours to students, schools and youth organizations – free of charge – to teach younger generations about vintage vehicles and the impact these vehicles had on the automobile industry, society and life today. More information on the Stahls Automotive Collection can be found at stahlsauto.com.

