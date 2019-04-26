‘Studebaker Cool: 114 Years of Innovation’ coming to AACA Museum, Inc. 

Studebaker Cool: 114 Years of Innovation – May 18 – October 20, 2019

Hershey, PA – The AACA Museum, Inc. announced their main exhibit for the spring and summer seasons “Studebaker Cool: 114 years of Innovation.” This new feature exhibit will explore the South Bend, Indiana Company’s contribution to wheeled transportation history with a vast array of vehicles. While the exhibit will discuss the Studebaker Brothers humble start as a wagon manufacturer helping settlers move across the American frontier in Studebaker built Conestoga wagons, the exhibit will primarily focus on the last 60 years of automobile production ending in 1966.

“Studebaker Cool: 114 Years of Innovation” exhibit will include everything from the early World War I era to the Supercharged Fiberglass Avanti sports car of the early 1960s, a rare sampling of trucks, modified cars, and even the Studebaker the public never saw – the 1962 Sceptre. The Brooks Stevens designed Sceptre is a stylish prototype car intended as the 1966-67 replacement for the Hawk. Its display at the AACA Museum, Inc. this summer will be the Sceptre’s first appearance in an east coast museum, enabled through cooperation with the Studebaker National Museum of South Bend, Indiana. Another significant Studebaker vehicle on view will be the 1908 Studebaker Electric “Carry-All,” one of only two vehicles that were built to special order by the Studebaker Corporation, as transport for Congressman and Senators beneath the Capitol Dome. In total, the exhibit will feature more than 40 vehicles including an early EMF, Studebaker Trucks, Champions, Hawks, Avanti’s and more. The sponsors that helped make this exhibit possible are: Keystone Region Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club, The Studebaker National Foundation, The Antique Studebaker Club and the Studebaker Drivers Club, Inc.

Raymond Loewy Retrospective

Raymond Loewy’s industrial design was intertwined with the success of Studebaker vehicles for decades during some of the companies most prosperous years. The Museum will be showcasing the work of Raymond Loewy as an industrial designer in its Members 1st Gallery during the same exhibit period from May 18 – October 20, 2019, in coordination with The Hagley Museum and Library along with the Raymond Loewy Estate. Mr. Loewy was all about design- from a brief career as a fashion illustrator to his work in the transportation industry. He worked with more than 200 companies during his career creating product designs and packaging on a multitude of items ranging from automobiles to locomotives and lipstick to refrigerators. Some of his better-known logo designs include Exxon, Greyhound, Nabisco and Shell Oil.

Other special exhibits on view at the AACA Museum, Inc. include a rotating display area featuring a collection of Pontiac and Oakland vehicles. This display will begin with the GTO model but will change at various points over the summer. The Museum extends its thanks to the Keystone Region of the Pontiac Oakland Club International for curating this display in the Williams-Clyne Gallery from May 18 – October 20, 2019.

The AACA Museum, Inc. has a spring exhibit opening planned for Friday, May 17 from 5:30 – 9:00 PM. It will feature a lively discussion on everything Studebaker followed by a book signing with Studebaker experts Andrew Beckman – archivist for the Studebaker Museum; Patrick Foster – Automotive Historian & Author, and Mark James – Hawk Expert & Author. The program will be moderated by Bill Rothermel an Automotive Historian and Writer. Visit AACAMuseum.org for pricing and full details. Advance registration is required to participate in this program.

