Summer fun at America’s Car Museum

Bullitt Mustang, Signature Events and Drive-in Movies and are among the activities planned in the coming months

TACOMA, Wash. – America’s Car Museum (ACM) will hold a range of exceptional automotive-related happenings in Tacoma, Washington, this summer, including exclusive displays such as Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Mustang, signature events, drive-in movies, cruise-ins and vintage vehicle “Take A Spin” days as part of its lineup of activities.

Among the Museum’s unique displays, movie buffs and Steve McQueen fans can rejoice as the special Bullitt Mustang display will remain available to guests through July 14 (note: the Bullitt Mustang will be temporarily removed from May 28 to June 4 while being featured at The Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show).

Additionally, exhibits such as “Cadillac – Standard of the World” and “Route 66: See the USA in Your Chevrolet” will celebrate vehicles from the golden age of motoring during the summer months.

As a member of America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), a not-for-profit organization at the center of the movement to secure America’s automotive heritage and promote the continued enjoyment of the automobile for future generations, ACM will continue to host the Trust’s Signature Events to raise funds for AAT member organizations.

AAT Signature Events:

Cars & Cigars “Miami Nights” (Aug. 2) – Cars & Cigars is back with a sizzling, flame-fueled evening of open-air cooking styles from the most celebrated chefs in the South Sound. Lighting up the night in tribute to fast cars will be Montecristo cigars and cocktails. This year, chefs will compete in a Miami cocktail showdown to win the “Cars & Cigars: Cocktail of the Year.”

Wheels & Heels Annual Gala “LIVE at the Cadillac Canteen” (Sept. 7) – Experience AAT’s largest annual fundraiser in support of its commitment to preserving America’s automotive heritage. This year’s event will revisit the Golden Age of Radio and feature a lavish cocktail reception, radio variety show, four-course dinner, live auction, the Cadillac of fireworks display and a Montecristo cigar lounge.

Returning for 2019 are ACM’s Drive-In Movies, where guests can enjoy films the old-fashioned way: from inside their cars. Three of four movies have been decided, with the final being decided via a poll on the Museum’s Facebook page.

Drive-In Movies:

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – July 6

The Goonies – July 27

How to Train Your Dragon – Aug. 10

Facebook bracket: Bumblebee vs. Captain Marvel – Aug. 24 (winner TBD)

Cruise-Ins at ACM are back, where visitors can bring their whips, rides or jalopies to ACM’s Haub Family Field for food, fun, music and an unbelievable gathering of collector cars. Open to all makes and models of collector cars and motorcycles, Cruise-Ins are free and open to the public.

Cruise-Ins at ACM themes:

June 20 – “See the USA in your Chevrolet”

July 18 – “Summer of 69”

Aug. 22 – “Military/Veterans”

Unlike the static displays at other car museums, ACM will hold “Take A Spin” days in which visitors can experience history in motion with ride-alongs in vintage vehicles from the Museum’s collection. Take A Spin days are included with the cost of admission and will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 16, June 20, July 11 and Aug. 22.

A full events and activities calendar can be found at americascarmuseum.org. To stay updated on current happenings at the Museum, follow ACM on its Facebook,Twitter and Instagram pages.

To purchase tickets or become an ACM member: Click Here. General admission tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 65+) and active duty military, $14 for students, $10 for youth (age 6-10) and free for children 5 and under.

About LeMay – America’s Car Museum (americascarmuseum.org)

America’s Car Museum (ACM), a member of America’s Automotive Trust, is an international destination for families and auto enthusiasts to celebrate America’s love affair with the automobile and learn how it shaped our society. Based in Tacoma, Wash., the 165,000-sq.-ft. facility has been recognized as one of MSN’s 10 Best Automotive Museums worldwide, USA Today’s 10 Best Museums in Seattle and KING5’s Best Museum in Western Washington. ACM serves as an educational center for students of all ages, features 12 rotating exhibits and hosts AAT’s annual Signature Events.

About America’s Automotive Trust (www.aat.org)

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is a not-for-profit corporation that seeks to secure America’s automotive heritage and to transfer the skills and knowledge necessary for the future of collector vehicles and the enthusiast community for generations to come. AAT is made up of four founding members: LeMay – America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club.