Taj Ma Garaj Collection garners $5.7 million in sales

RM Sotheby’s – On September 28th, RM Sotheby’s held a sale in Dayton, Ohio, where the renowned Taj Ma Garaj Collection was offered in an absolute auction. The collection, which featured 32 rare Porsche and Volkswagen motor vehicles and 356 lots of memorabilia, totaled $5.7 million in sales with nearly 60 percent of bidders being brand-new clients to RM Sotheby’s and more than 40 percent of all bidders joining the auction via telephone or Internet.

“This auction was an emotional process for our family as we celebrated our father’s love for Porsche and the place in our hearts that the Taj Ma Garaj holds. RM Sotheby’s conducted an event that was so much more than a successful auction…they celebrated John’s humor and creativity as well as his attention to detail and passion for collecting only the very best of the best. From day one, they came in and took care of everything from start to finish, which speaks to the experience and skill of the RM team. Throughout the entire auction, the smiling caricature of John as the Taj Ma Garaj genie was behind the podium, and we’re sure it took place exactly as he would have wanted, smiling and enjoying every bit of it!”

– Hillary Dixon West, daughter of the late John Dixon

The top car of the sale was a desirable 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster by Reutter, equipped with its original matching-numbers 1500 GT engine and restored to the highest standard. Further highlights include a 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe wearing several unique Porsche Special Wishes options; a 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport, one of 15 and showing just 47 km; a nicely optioned, low-mileage 1970 Porsche 914-6; and a never-raced 1988 Rothmans 944 Turbo Cup. To view the complete results, please click below.

