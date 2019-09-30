Taj Ma Garaj Collection garners $5.7 million in sales

Photo – RM Sotheby’s

 

RM Sotheby’s – On September 28th, RM Sotheby’s held a sale in Dayton, Ohio, where the renowned Taj Ma Garaj Collection was offered in an absolute auction. The collection, which featured 32 rare Porsche and Volkswagen motor vehicles and 356 lots of memorabilia, totaled $5.7 million in sales with nearly 60 percent of bidders being brand-new clients to RM Sotheby’s and more than 40 percent of all bidders joining the auction via telephone or Internet.

“This auction was an emotional process for our family as we celebrated our father’s love for Porsche and the place in our hearts that the Taj Ma Garaj holds. RM Sotheby’s conducted an event that was so much more than a successful auction…they celebrated John’s humor and creativity as well as his attention to detail and passion for collecting only the very best of the best. From day one, they came in and took care of everything from start to finish, which speaks to the experience and skill of the RM team. Throughout the entire auction, the smiling caricature of John as the Taj Ma Garaj genie was behind the podium, and we’re sure it took place exactly as he would have wanted, smiling and enjoying every bit of it!”
                                       – Hillary Dixon West, daughter of the late John Dixon

The top car of the sale was a desirable 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster by Reutter, equipped with its original matching-numbers 1500 GT engine and restored to the highest standard. Further highlights include a 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe wearing several unique Porsche Special Wishes options; a 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport, one of 15 and showing just 47 km; a nicely optioned, low-mileage 1970 Porsche 914-6; and a never-raced 1988 Rothmans 944 Turbo Cup. To view the complete results, please click below.

1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster by Reutter – Chassis No. 83622 Sold for $1,380,000. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe – Chassis No. WP0AC2996VS375198 Sold for $368,000. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport – Chassis No. WP0ZZZ93ZBS710038 Sold for $357,000. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1967 Porsche 911 S Coupe – Chassis No. 305860 S Sold for $335,000. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1952 Porsche 356 Cabriolet by Gläser – Chassis No. 12355 Sold for $299,250.Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring – Chassis No. 9113600293 Sold for $412,000. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1953 Porsche 356 Limousine Custom – Chassis No. 50146 Sold for $207,200. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1988 Porsche 911 Turbo ‘Flat-Nose’ Coupe – Chassis No. WP0JB0936JS050662 Sold for $193,200. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS – Chassis No. WP0AC29997S792527 Sold for $184,800. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

1974 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe – Chassis No. 9114400143 Sold for $168,000. Photo – RM Sotheby’s

 

