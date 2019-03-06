The 13th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance recap

BOCA RATON, FL — The 13th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation has raised over $10 million to date for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Hosted for the 13th consecutive year at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, the event took place from February 22-24, 2019 and included celebrity guest Jay Leno throughout the entire weekend which attracted thousands of attendees for an amazing weekend of philanthropy, comedy and a stellar automobile and motorcycle display.

The weekend kicked-off with the duPont REGISTRY™ Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport with celebrity guest, Jay Leno and Indy 500 Champion, Ryan Hunter-Reay. Guests perused an impressive selection of cars, motorcycles, private jets, premier vendors and more gourmet tastings from over 20 South Florida’s restaurants to indulge in fine wines & spirits plus live entertainment. Restaurants included: A Alexander; Abe & Louie’s; BGCBC Culinary; Bloomers Forse: B& B Cappuccino; Boca Raton Resort & Club; Café Med; Crazy Uncle Mike’s; Enerbee; Loch Bar; MEAT Eatery Boca; Oceans 234; Ouzo Bay; Potions in Motion, Tanzy, Temper Grille, DY Dyanamic and Wander Wine.

The excitement continued on Saturday with the Grand Gala Dinner, Live Auction & Show. Prior to dinner, guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and had the opportunity to bid on a unique array of items at the silent auction. Immediately following the cocktail, guests were served a gourmet dinner during which they had the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind trips and experience packages like tours of Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage, luxury jewelry and a commissioned painting by BCDE artist from England, Barry Rowe plus the original Bentley commemorative painting during live auction. Additionally, guests enjoyed the presentation of the National Automotive Manufacturer Lifetime Achievement Award to Mercedes-Benz USA President & CEO, Dietmar Exler, National Automotive Dealer Lifetime Achievement Award to Rick Hendrick, Chairman and Owner of the Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports and National Automotive Racing Lifetime Achievement Award to Ryan Hunter-Reay as well as a stellar performance by one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, Jay Leno.

The memorable weekend continued with the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, February 24th sponsored by the Rick Case Automotive Group. The morning started with a private Q&A brunch hosted by Jay Leno from the “Jay Leno’s Garage” TV Show and Wayne Carini host of Chasing Classic Cars. Following the brunch, Jay Leno walked through the show field meeting automobile and motorcycle owners and event attendees as he searched for his favorite automobile and motorcycle to present the Jay Leno “Big Dog Garage Award”.

Guests from around the world experienced an automotive showcase like no other, featuring over 200 cars and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Auto enthusiasts also had a chance to view the Marques of the Year, Bentley Motorcars.

The 13th Annual Concours d’Elegance Signature awards included the following:

Best of Show – Automobile Award:

1937 Bugatti 57S Coupe owned by Richard Workman from Windermere, FL

Best of Show – Motorcycle Award:

1951 Moto Guzzi with Side Car owned by Leo Schigiel from Miami Beach, FL

Founders Award:

1933 Isotta FraschIni Tipo 8A, a 2-door Sports Tourer owned by Stephen Plaster from Lebanon, Missouri

Jay Leno’s Big Dog / Automobile – Award:

1965 Buick Gran Sport owned by Michael Jones from Hobe Sound

Jay Leno’s Big Dog / Motorcycle – Award:

1938 Brough Superior SS100 owned by Jack Wells from Lake City, FL

Best Foreign Classic

1939 Delahaye 135MS Cabriolet owned by Mark Hyman from St. Louis, MO.

Best American Classic

1931 Cadillac V16/4380 Dual Cowl owned by Clive Cussler from Paradise Valley, AZ

Most Elegant Post War Closed

1957 Cadillac Brougham 4D owned by Vernan Smith from Rockledge, FL

Most Elegant Post War Open

1957 Dual-Ghia Hemi D500 owned by Warren Berliner from Dania Beach, FL

Most Elegant Pre War Closed

1937 Bugatti Type 57S Coupe owned by Richard Workman from Windermere, FL

Most Elegant Pre War Open

1933 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A owned by Stephen R. Plaster from Lebanon, MO

Best Elegant Early Car

1934 Lincoln KB Cabriolet owned by Dennis Keifer from Memphis, TN

Most Elegant Bentley Continental

1953 Bentley R-Type Continental owned by Don Rose & Nina Simonds from Salem, MA

Best New Restoration Award

1956 Continental Mark II owned by Barbara & Bill Parfet from Hickory Corners, MI

Rolling Sculpture

1919 Renault GR Skiff Tourer owned by Annick & Marcel Hoinville from Miramar, FL

Spirit of the Road

1929 Bugatti Type 436 Cabriolet owned by Robert S. Jepson, Jr. from Savannah, GA

Timeless Elegance

1931 Buick Model 8-94 Roadster owned by David M. Landow from Potomac, MD

People’s Choice Awards

1966 Bosley Interstate Coupe owned by Kim & Stephen Bruno from Coconut Creek, FL

Chief Judge Award

1953 Cadillac Series 62 Elegante owned by Dick Birdsall from Lake Worth, FL

Grand Marshal Award

1903 Marr Auto Car Runabout Owned by Barton & Cindy Close from Signal Mountain, TN

Grand Marshal Award

1914 Buick Cycle Car Owned by Richard A. Marr from Ocala, FL

Celebrity Judge Jay Leno joined an expert panel of judges including Chief Judge Dr. Paul Sable, Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of AACA and Jay Quail, CCCA Executive Director. Additionally, Grand Marshal Wayne Carini, host of Chasing Classic Cars joined the group for another stellar year along with Master of Ceremonies Bill Rothermel and Tom duPont, who selected the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and style.

With a special touch, guests also had a chance to watch “Wheels From The Heart” donate their 100th car to a single mother (member) from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Steven Muschlitz founded Wheels From The Heart which gives single mom’s in need the vehicle to get a job, drive to school and all of the things we do every day with an automobile.

The 2020 dates are set for the 14th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance February 21 – 23, 2020. The Marque of the Year has been set for Duesenberg and the 100th anniversary of the model “A” Duesenberg.

Additionally, a new class has been added as recommended by Jay Leno: “30 Under 30,” for owners who are under 30 years old and restored their car for under $30,000.

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is the world’s largest owned by charity, and fully benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Founded and directed by Rita & Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group as volunteers who have annually continued their leadership and hands-on involvement over the last 13 years and Honorary Chair Mike Jackson Chairman, CEO and President of AutoNation, is all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and the more than 12,300 at-risk youth it serves. “The entire Concours team is comprised of over 300 volunteers who donate their time to the planning and execution of the event,” says Brian Quail, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Quail added, “The event attracted thousands of attendees and to date has raised more than $10 million for our organization.”

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,300 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) by Charity Navigator for the seventh year in a row. Only 4% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information please call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.