Back in 1954 Mercury set out to make a car that would catch rays along with the customer’s eye with its Monterey Sun Valley. They claimed the car brought together the “open car feel“ with the benefits of wind and weather protection provided from an enclosed cabin. Mercury touted the car as the “happy medium between convertible and a hard-top.”

Below you will find the sales bulletin expounding the positive points of the Sun Valley as well as the options a buyer in 1954 were offered.