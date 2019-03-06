The Bandit takes to the air at Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals June 22nd

CARLISLE, PA – Hey Bandit, this is the Snowman – you got your ears on? CB talk, fast cars, Coors beer, southern charm, handsome stars – Smokey and the Bandit had it all in the Summer of 1977. Bring the family to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds in June, because 42 years after the now iconic Bandit Trans-Am took flight, the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals and Northeast Ohio Dukes will replicate something NEVER seen before by anyone at Carlisle.

The “Bandit Jump” is coming to Carlisle as part of Chevrolet Nationals weekend, June 21-22. The Jump itself takes flight on June 22.

As a tribute to Mr. Reynolds who passed away in September of 2018 as well as a nod to one of the most iconic cars and car movies of all time, a Bandit Trans Am will fly through the air at the Chevrolet Nationals. Saturday afternoon, June 22 the professionals from Northeast Ohio Dukes will put the pedal to the metal, wind it up and let it roar! At 1 p.m. the wheels will leave the ground; the car will set sail and your heart will pound as you witness this spectacular stunt in person.

A can’t-miss Saturday at the fairgrounds for the family, Carlisle Events is offering a VIP Family 4-pack of tickets for just $69. This price point includes general parking, entry for 4 and entry into the coveted VIP jump zone for the best lines of sight, photos, video and more. This package is the only way to enjoy VIP access to the jump. Watch from up close as the Bandit takes flight! VIP Packages are limited and will be sold on a first come first serve basis.

The jump is one of many great features coming to Carlisle and the Chevrolet Nationals. Planned is a 60th Anniversary celebration of the El Camino, the 50th Birthday of the Blazer, the 50th birthday of the GTO Judge and more!

In addition, Carlisle hosts Hurst branded cars as part of a special Hurst Showcase. The showcase welcomes Hurst specific showfield classes, a featured vehicle display under a tent, Hurst products and memorabilia on display, seminars, special guests and more. Speaking of guests, we can confirm that five men with ties to Hurst are slated to appear. Those guests include Hurst Engineer Don Glover, Jim Kerr, an original Hurst Customer Service team member, Steve Weiner, a Sales Engineer, Marky Danko from Hurst Production/Engineering, Don Lane, a Hurst Engineer/Designer and others to be announced once confirmed.

Joining the Hurst Showcase will be an all-new Chevy Trucks feature. The all-new show within a show called Chevy/GMC Truck Madness comes to Carlisle and will celebrate all Chevy and GMC Trucks from 1947 to 1987. This special judged event takes place June 21-22 and includes 21 new classes as part of a professionally judged showfield. This includes special categories for classic Chevrolet Cameos, GMC, Suburbans, NAPCO Four-Wheel-Drive trucks and more!

Further details about the jump are forthcoming, so be sure to follow the Chevrolet Nationals on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChevroletNationals/ on online at the all-new www.CarlisleEvents.com. Tickets for this amazing “Bandit Jump” at Chevrolet Nationals weekend can be purchased direct at store.carlisleevents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. That same store page also offers access to register for the NPD Showfield, so don’t miss out!

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL) and the Suncoast-Carlisle facility (Sarasota, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.