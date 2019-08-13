The British are coming!…to the California Automobile Museum

The Great British Motoring Exhibit August 23 – January 27
California Automobile Museum, Sacramento, Calif. – The island of Great Britain is almost half the size of California. A better comparison would actually be Michigan – Great Britain is only slightly smaller than that U.S. state, and both have a rich and vibrant automotive history.
Since the invention of the automobile, Britain has seen hundreds of automotive manufacturers come and go. Some were rather small, but others became icons of the country. Whether the luxury car used by the upper class, a motorcycle used by the working poor, or a mass-produced automobile for the middle class, the British automotive industry has been incredibly diverse over the years.
The California Automobile Museum will host a special display of British automobiles and share just a sampling of their fascinating stories, amazing cars, and even some cultural differences. So put your luggage in the boot, pull the map out of your cubby box, and hop on the motorway to drive to the museum!
The Cars
- Any early Veteran or Edwardian car
- Early Rolls Royce or Daimler
- Cycle-Car from pre-1930
- Motorcycles from pre-1920, and also pre-WWII
- Sidecars to pair with motorcycles (especially a Swallow)
- Austin Seven or Morris 8
- Pre-war MG saloon (such as a YA or SA)
- 1920s or 30s Bentley (such as a Speed Six)
- Morgan three-wheeler
- Ford Model Y Popular
- Jaguar SS90 or SS100, or Mk V-IX
- Pre-war Singer (or other Rootes group)
- Post-WWII Motorcycle
- Bond Minicar or Reliant Regal
- Frog (or Bug)-Eye Sprite
- A big Austin-Healey (especially a Healey Silverstone)
- Morris Minor Traveller
- Land Rover Series I, II, IIA
- Triumph Mayflower
- London black cab (Austin)
- Ford Anglia (105E ideally, or a Ford Cortina)
- Aston Martin (DB5 ideally)
- Triumph TR-series
- Mini (UK-market ideally)
- Austin America/MG 1100
- Jaguar E-type
- And numerous others: Hillman Husky, Lotus Elan, Sunbeam Tiger, Jenson Interceptor, Ford Capri, Allards, just to name a few!
- An example of the modern version of these marques (Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini, etc)
2200 Front Street Sacramento, CA 95818
916.442.6802
www.calautomuseum.org
Hours: 10am to 5pm | Last Admission at 4pm | Closed On Tuesdays