The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation wants you to win a 2019 Corvette Stingray

Annual Foundation Benefit Raffle Runs Now Through August 24

Carlisle, PA – Once again, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation with the help of their friends at Lancaster County Corvette Club are raffling off a 2019 Corvette! The always popular giveaway is up and running and would-be winners are invited to purchase tickets early so as not to miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Tickets available have 3 digits – 000 through 999, meaning 1,000 opportunities exist for this 2019 Stingray. The winning number will be determined by the evening Pick 3 drawing via the Pennsylvania Lottery. Those 1,000 tickets are available now! The price for a shot at a “free” car? Just $100!

The Pick 3 drawing takes place twice daily, so hopeful winners will want to keep an eye on the evening drawing on Saturday, August 24. This is the date and time frame when the winning numbers will be pulled at random. At that point, the winner will be notified and subsequently recognized at the event.

The 2019 Corvette Stingray Corvette will come directly from Kerbeck Corvette in New Jersey. The brand new car retails for over $50,000. Each ticket sold is another $100 towards the Chip Miller Amyloidosis foundation, though the value of the car does come out of money raised. Once all the I’s are dotted and T’s crossed, the CMAF tallies about $50,000 which is earmarked for donation and research purposes. Monies also benefit Clare House, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania based organization serving homeless women and children in a caring environment. This is done through life skills training and support, leading to self-sufficiency.

“The Lancaster County Corvette Club has been an amazing group to work with,” said CMAF President Lance Miller.“Their passion to help two wonderful charitable organizations by promoting ticket sales and the raffle and being so energetic about their efforts is great to see,” continued Miller. “The CMAF can’t thank them enough for all of their efforts. I also want to thank the many supporters that purchase raffle tickets to help the CMAF. We really enjoy being one of the lucky charities behind the effort, plus who wouldn’t want to win a BRAND NEW CORVETTE?”

Tickets for this cool car and great cause are available now! They can be obtained a few different ways. Tickets can be ordered by downloading the raffle form at https://tinyurl.com/y2drr2mc, by calling the CMAF at 717-243-7855 x113 or in person at the Chevrolet Nationals in June or Corvettes at Carlisle in August.

Complete details about the CMAF and all of its events are available at www.ChipMiller.org. There, not only can you download the form to buy a ticket to win the car, you can also register for other summer fun events, donate or simply learn about all that the CMAF offers.