The Ed Meurer Collection to be featured at RM Auctions’ Auburn Fall Sale

BLENHEIM, Ontario (26 July 2019) – RM Auctions announced that it will present The Ed Meurer Collection of Detroit, Michigan, almost entirely without reserve, at its annual Auburn Fall sale, held on Thursday, August 29 – Sunday, September 1 during the renowned Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, with the collection crossing the block during the Friday sale session.

Ed Meurer, Jr. bought his first classic car, a worn and paint-chipped 1936 Ford Cabriolet, in 1958 and meticulously restored it over four years to concours condition. It was the acquisition and successful restoration of this car that ignited his passion and led him to begin collecting Fords of the 1930s, which he admired in his youth, and later expanded his collection to comprise a range of classics, with marques including Cadillac, Buick, Chrysler, Packard, Nash cars, Studebaker, and Jaguar.

In 2001, Ed built an extension to his publishing company in Metro Detroit large enough to house his entire collection of antique vehicles and memorabilia, inadvertently becoming the fifth largest private collector car museum in Michigan. By 2015 his collection had expanded to more than 90 motor cars, consisting largely of fine American classics spanning the 1930s to 1980s, and 4,000 sq. ft. of memorabilia, including vintage neon signs, gas pumps, and rare automobile parts. Well known and respected in hobby circles, Ed’s garage became a must-see destination for dozens of car clubs wishing to marvel at his eclectic car collection.

Other highlights comprise a 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible with coachwork by Rollston; incredible full classics, including a 1931 Auburn Phaeton, a 1937 Cord 812 Beverly, and a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Seven-Passenger Imperial Sedan; a 1956 Continental Mark II, one of the most expensive cars in its day; a beautiful group of Ford Woodie station wagons; and even Chrysler’s iconic, luxury letter car series.

Additional information on RM Auctions’ Auburn Fall sale is available at rmsothebys.com. A selection of cars from The Meurer Collection, including the 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible and the 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible will be available for advanced viewing at the 2019 Concours D’Elegance of America on 26-28 July at The Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, Michigan. To speak with an RM specialist or to register to bid at the Auburn Fall sale, please call +1 519 352 4575.

