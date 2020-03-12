The Henry Ford has closed all public venues in wake of novel coronavirus

According to a news release from Patricia E. Mooradian, (President, The Henry Ford), All public venues have been closed due to the novel coronovirus.

Dear Members and Guests,

As the spread of novel coronavirus continues to impact our world, our nation and now our state, we, as an organization, have been evaluating and exploring all options regarding our venues and operations.

We have made the decision to close all public venues at The Henry Ford effective today, March 12 at 5 p.m. This includes the closing of Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, the Giant Screen Experience and the Benson Ford Research Center. We will stop public operations for one week and will re-evaluate this decision on Wednesday, March 18.

All public programs between now and March 18 are postponed or cancelled at this time and all private events are being evaluated on a case by case basis with each client. Please continue to visit our website for regular updates. Individuals who have purchased tickets to any of our venues and or programs through March 18 will have the opportunity to turn their purchase into a donation or receive a refund. We encourage all of our guests to explore The Henry Ford’s venues, programs and collections by visiting thehenryford.org during this public closure.

While this decision was difficult in some ways, we feel as a national destination and the largest cultural institution in the state, it is our obligation to proactively put the health and safety of our guests, staff, students and volunteers first and do our part to help minimize the spread of this virus and the impact it will have on our nation’s health system and our community.

As history has taught us, Americans are resilient in the face of adversity and as a country we are at our best when we work together to help create solutions.

We greatly appreciate everyone’s flexibility and patience as we navigate this unprecedented circumstance together and we thank you for your continued support of The Henry Ford.

