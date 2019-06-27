The Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance auctioning off a ride of a lifetime

Milwaukee, Wis. – What could be more fun than being a passenger in a 1925 Marmon Phaeton or a 2015 Porsche 918 Weissach Spyder on a motor tour to lunch?

What better way to spend a Saturday morning? Join the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance on Aug. 3, in one of these fabulous cars, representing the elegance of the 1920s and today’s outstanding technology and design with Porsche’s heritage.

The Marmon that you will ride in is the only known surviving 1925 Marmon of this series. This big lady has a large back seat that comfortably fits up to three people for the driving tour. Marmon cars were low volume, high-quality cars built in Indianapolis that cost about the price of a nice home at the time. Produced between 1902 and 1933, catering to the luxury car market, Marmon also built an extremely famous race car that won the first Indy 500 in 1911. About 300 Marmons total are known to survive worldwide. Three of the top bidders will enjoy the motor tour drive in this four-passenger beauty.

With over 800 combined hp and a top speed greater than 210, the 918 Spyder embodies the essence of the Porsche idea: it combines pedigree motor racing technology with excellent everyday utility, and maximum performance with minimum consumption.

About the tour

Winning bidders to ride in these vehicles will start the day with complimentary coffee and doughnuts on the lakefront before heading out to the home and garages of a local car enthusiast and collector.

With the car owners in the driver’s seat, passengers will enjoy a leisurely drive from Veterans Park through the North Shore suburbs and into Thiensville and Cedarburg in Washington County.

Our destination is just northwest of Cedarburg on the edge of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Enjoy a catered lunch before returning to the lakefront. Winning bidders should arrive at Veterans Park on Lagoon Drive no later than 8 a.m., Aug. 3.

Bidding

Bidding for these items will close on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. CST.

Place your bids here: https://19elegance.givesmart.com/

