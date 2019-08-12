The National Historic Vehicle Register adds two new vehicles

The HVA National Historic Vehicle Register announced the addition of two new vehicles to their list. The newest additions to the register will be: a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette that was made to honor the astronauts of the Apollo 12 mission, and a 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe station wagon owned by Civil Rights pioneers Esau and Janie B. Jenkins.

These cars will be showcased on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the fifth annual Cars at the Capital from September 12-27th!

Apollo 12 Astronaut Alan Bean’s 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

This 427 Stringray Coupe is the only surviving example of three cars produced for the astronauts of Apollo 12 with the iconic black over gold color scheme. Leased to Alan Bean during his tenure as a NASA astronaut through GM’s $1/year program, this is one of the most recognizable Corvettes in American history and will become the 25th car added to the National Historic Vehicle Register!

1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe Station Wagon – Owned by Esau and Janie B. Jenkins

Owned by early Civil Rights pioneers Esau and Janie B. Jenkins, this Type 2 Deluxe Station Wagon became an icon in their community and throughout the South toting the slogan “Love is Progress, Hate is Expensive” on its back hatch. The “Jenkins Bus” tells the story of seeking prosperity in a time of adversity and will become the 26th car added to the National Historic Vehicle Register!

The Historic Vehicle Association has developed a National Historic Vehicle Register to carefully and accurately document America’s most historically significant automobiles, motorcycles, trucks and commercial vehicles.

In March 2013, the HVA entered into a collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Interior to explore how vehicles important in American and automotive history could be effectively documented and recognized. This project is the first of its type to create a permanent archive of significant historic automobiles within the Library of Congress.