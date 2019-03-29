The National Packard Museum presents ‘Motorcycle Competition Champions—Meet the Masters’

Warren, Ohio–The National Packard Museum’s popular “Coffee & Donut” educational series presents another installment this Saturday, March 30, 2019. Motorcycle enthusiasts won’t want to miss opportunity to attend this lively panel discussion entitled, “Motorcycle Competition Champions—Meet the Masters.” “Come hear the masters tell their stories in their own words and share the tales of the machines that propelled them into the annals of motorcycle history”, said Executive Director, Mary Ann Porinchak.

For the second installment, the panel will include more local motorcycle celebrities – individuals who have had considerable impact on the sport, on a local, national, and even international stage. Participants include; Frank Gallo, Jim Borer and Bob Wentzel all who have achieved notoriety in their sport.

Frank Gallo – Referred to by John Penton himself, as one of the best off-road competitors the United States has ever produced. Frank rose from humble beginnings in Lisbon, Ohio, to become a top nationally-ranked rider, eventually representing the U.S. in the prestigious International Six-Day Trial. Tapped by KTM to ride for them in Europe, Frank instead elected to return home, in support of his family and business. To this day, Frank remains exceptionally competitive, although he now focuses on supporting his grandchildren’s racing efforts.

Jim Borer – Long-time friend and associate of John Penton, Jim has been involved with motorcycle competition since the 1950’s, and is also an accomplished motorcycle restorer and collector. Jim’s experiences in off-road racing predate all of today’s refined, specialty motorcycles.

Bob Wentzel – Top off-road racer, Bob is one the “fast” guys, who dominated local CRA off-road events in the 1970’s and early 1980’s before his family and career took precedent. Bob continues to be very active in riding and racing, having traveled extensively to ride in various locations.

“Motorcycle Competition Champions—Meet the Masters” is open to the public and is free with paid admission to the museum. The program begins promptly at 12:00 noon.

The museum’s 19th Annual Vintage Motorcycle Exhibit “Designed to Ride” runs through May 18, 2019. “Designed to Ride” is a retrospective of motorcycle design from the 1910s through the 2000s and features thirty (30) different machines that demonstrate a specific purpose, or a significant advancement or achievement in motorcycling. Vintage accessories, gear, and riding apparel are exhibited alongside the bikes. From rugged machines designed for off-road performance (John Penton’s 1962 BMW R-27) and Motocross (1974 Honda Elsinore) to minibikes designed specifically for kids (Penton Junior Cross, Honda ATC90 3-wheeler, and JC Penney Golden Pinto), the exhibit has something for everyone.

The diverse exhibit includes early motorcycles designed for basic transportation such as a 1915 Smith Motor Wheel and a 1947 Royal Enfield Flying Flea, along with powerful motorcycles designed for the street including a 1951 Vincent Black Shadow, and 1972 Triumph Daytona 500. Among the bikes representing the touring category is a beautiful 1975 Harley Davidson FLH Full Dresser Electra Glide. Come explore this great exhibit.

The National Packard Museum is open Tues. – Sat. 12:00-5:00 pm and Sun. 1-5 pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older) and $5.00 for children (7 – 12), children under 7 are free. For more information visit www.packardmuseum.org or PHONE: 330-394-1899.

National Packard Museum – 1899 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483