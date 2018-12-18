The Peninsula Classics’ top eight nominees for ‘Best of the Best’ award

The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award winner will be announced at The Peninsula Paris (Paris, France) February 7th, as chosen by a panel of judges including newcomers Laurence Graff and Peter Marino.

Eight stunning ‘Best of Show’ winners from top concours around the world have been revealed as nominees for the coveted The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. The cars in contention for the 2018 award will now be carefully reviewed by 26 respected judges, all of whom are leaders in their fields of expertise.

A celebration of automotive excellence

The award, now in its fourth year, brings together the finest classic cars in the world to compete for the title of most exceptional car. “My fellow co-founders and I created this award because of our shared passion for motorcars; a passion which I believe lives in many of us from a young age,” said The Hon. Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. “This shared interest is what makes the award so special – it has the ability not only to unite friends through common interests, but also remind us of that first spark of excitement at the wonder of motorcars.”

The nominated vehicles are as follows:

1929 Duesenberg J/SJ Convertible by Murphy, Updated by Bohman: Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé by Zagato: Cavallino Classic

1958 Ferrari 335 S Spyder by Scaglietti: Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

1928 Mercedes-Benz 680 S ‘Boat Tail’ Roadster by Barker: Concours of Elegance Hampton Court Palace 1972 Monteverdi 375L High Speed by Fissore: Goodwood Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elegance

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta by Touring: Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

1953 Lancia Aurelia PF200C Spider by Pinin Farina: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

1933 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster by Jean Bugatti: Salon Privé

An esteemed judging panel

This year sees two new additions to the existing panel of 24 judges: Laurence Graff and Peter Marino.

Laurence Graff is said to have handled more rare and historic stones than any other diamantaire. One of his most recent acquisitions is the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, the largest rough diamond discovered in more than a century, and a true miracle of nature. Since he founded the business in 1960, Graff has grown to become one of the pre-eminent jewelry houses in the world, and in June 2013 was awarded an OBE for his services to jewelry.

Peter Marino, FAIA, is the principal of Peter Marino Architect PLLC, the New York–based architecture firm founded in 1978. Marino’s work includes award-winning residential, cultural, hospitality and luxury retail projects worldwide, and is currently supporting with two of The Peninsula Hotels’ projects under development: The Peninsula London and The Peninsula Yangon. Regarded for his cultural contributions, Marino was recently named an Officer de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Ministry of Culture. A keen motorcyclist, Marino owns a KTM Superduke 1290R and a Triumph Speed Triple.

A ‘Palace’-certified venue

The big reveal will once again take place at The Peninsula Paris, on February 7, 2019. Last year’s winning Bugatti emerged from behind the doors of a 10 x 6-foot purpose-built box, illuminated by flashing halogen lights. Those lucky enough to attend this year’s announcement will once again be treated to a climatic reveal and in-person viewing – the content of dreams for automotive aficionados.

*All photos courtesy of Peninsula Classics

Additional insight on each nominee can be found here, while the full list of 2018 judges is available here.

About The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award

Through a shared desire to celebrate the best of what defines the automotive world, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, launched The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award in 2015 with co-founders William E. Connor, Bruce Meyer and Christian Philippsen. Each founder shares a common passion and appreciation of fine motor cars, the preservation of their heritage and immaculate restoration projects. The award, sponsored by The Peninsula Hotels, brings together eight of the concours circuits’ elite ‘Best of Show’ winners from around the globe.