'The Quest' to be screened at Winter AutoFest

Carlisle, PA – There are many famous car movies, but not many deal specifically with the Corvette. Carlisle Events and Winter AutoFest announce a special screening of "The Quest," a 2011 film by producer/director Michael Brown. The movie traces the rich history of a specific racing Corvette as well as a son’s love for his father and proves that it’s possible to triumph when faced with tragedy. It all comes to the big (or medium sized) screen starting February 22 in Lakeland.

How often can you sit and watch a movie with some of its key stars sitting right beside you? As part of Winter AutoFest, that’s the case as the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation presents "The Quest." This story highlights the full account of the first Corvette to win its class at the famous 24 heures du Mans (Le Mans 24−Hours) race in 1960 and re-traces what happened to not only the car, but its famous driver, John Fitch. "The Quest" also showcases renowned Corvette enthusiast Chip Miller and his dream of finding, acquiring, restoring and ultimately returning the car to France with its original driver to mark the 50th anniversary of its historic victory.

Joining attendees for the screening will be Lance Miller, son of Chip and the man who ultimately saw his father’s dream come true, Michael Brown, producer and director of "The Quest" as well as Kevin Mackay who worked not only with Lance Miller, but with Chip too on the restoration of the #3 Cunningham car.

There will be two chances to see "The Quest." The first opportunity is a private screening on Friday at 8 p.m. within the auction arena. This is exclusively for event VIP’s. Option two, which is open to EVERYONE is 5:30 p.m. on Saturday within a tent near the Cessna Building on grounds at SUN ‘n FUN. In each instance, copies of the movie will be available for sale and to be autographed by Brown, Miller and Mackay. Proceeds from the sale will go directly to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation. The trio will also host a Q&A session following the screening.

This, plus so much more will be part of Winter Florida AutoFest. Learn more via www.CarlisleEvents.com and see it firsthand in Lakeland, Florida starting February 22, 2019.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘N FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

Plan your upcoming year with the 2019 Reader Rides Calendar by Old Cars Weekly.

Get yours today!