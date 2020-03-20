The Spring Jefferson Swap Meet has been canceled due to COVID-19

The 43rd Annual Spring Jefferson Swap Meet has been canceled

Please see Madison Classic's statement below.

The Jefferson Swap Meet has been around for 43 years and certainly has faced countless challenges. No matter what, the car show and swap meet community has always pulled together to support each other and the hobby we love. It is with a heavy heart and a tear in our eye that we at Madison Classics announce the cancellation of our 43rd Annual Spring Jefferson Swap Meet and Car Show set for April 24-26, 2020. We have been monitoring information from the United States Center for Disease Control and the State of Wisconsin and must make this extremely difficult decision knowing it will likely have wide-spread effects on our customers, partners and community. At the end of the day we are a family-owned business that believes the health and safety of you and your loved ones is simply the most important thing right now.

Countless individuals across our nation are working around the clock, volunteering to help others, supporting each other, and going above and beyond. Together, we will continue to overcome the challenges this unique situation poses for all of us so that we may continue to celebrate the things that bring us together. Our passion and success is driven by the support of our customers, employees, business partners, communities, friends, and family. The Jefferson Swap Meet would not be the same without you and all of us at Madison Classics want to thank each and every one of you for an amazing 43 years in this industry. We also want to thank you for your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to providing you with the best automotive shows we can for many years to come.

Our next scheduled events are the 35th Annual Summer Elkhorn show on Aug 1-2, 2020 and the 43rd Annual Fall Jefferson September 25-27, 2020. Please visit our website madisonclassics.com for more information on these events.