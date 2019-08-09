There's a lot going on at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum as it turns 45

“RM Auctions Presents Cars & Coffee at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum”

(AUBURN) – RM Auctions presents Cars & Coffee at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Saturday, August 17th, from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Hobby, custom, antique, and performance cars of all types are invited to join the fun at the Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

Free coffee and muffins will be provided by Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings and Cookie Nook of Auburn. Members of the museum staff and RM Auctions will be onsite to answer questions. Museum Curator, Sam Grate, will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the Plaza for display. Tours of the museum’s Collections Conservation Center, the state-of-the-art shop used to maintain the museum’s collection of priceless automobiles, will also be available during Cars & Coffee per request.

A 2019 Corvette being raffled to benefit the museum’s education programs, will be on display and tickets available for purchase. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held on August 29th, 2019.

The American Red Cross will be hosting an on-location blood drive in their Bloodmobile during the event from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Those who come to give blood during the event will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, on behalf of Amazon. To schedule your blood donation appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Duesenberg”.

Car club/groups who want reserved parking for 5 or more vehicles may contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event at 260-925-1444, ext. 42.

*Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month by RM Auctions, April through September.

Be a part of the 45th anniversary celebration of one of the most unique museums in the world on August 29th!

It was on July 6th, 1974 that the museum completed its restoration and opened to the public with 24 borrowed automobiles on exhibit. For an admission price of $1.50, astonished visitors experienced the splendor of the 12,000-square-foot Showroom in its original appearance. Accessible once again was a magnificent example of Art Deco architecture, glorifying America’s zenith of machine-age style.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is celebrating its 45-year history with fun, festivities, and fanfare at our event “Cheers to 45 Years!” on Thursday, August 29th at 6pm.

“Cheers to 45 Years!” is a must-attend event with live music by the Farm Land Jazz Band, hors d’oeuvres in the Auburn Automobile Company’s original Art Deco Showroom, and drawings and prizes all followed by a delicious dinner, open bar, entertainment, paddle raise, and silent/live auctions with one of a kind items.

Come share in an evening of fabulous fun while supporting the mission of this National Historic Landmark! Funds raised from this event support the museum’s educational programs and exhibits.

Register today for this once in a lifetime celebration! Tickets are $150 per person, $300 per couple. Sponsorship tables are available. Tickets can be purchased at www.bidpal.net/cheers, or by contacting Heather Miller at 260-925-1444 ext. 23.

“Gatsby Gala Ball" Held at Museum

Grab your dancing shoes and your flapper dress to dance the night away! Live big band music, cash bar, and hosted hors d’oeuvres are all part of the fun of the Gatsby Gala Ball on Saturday, August 31st from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum!

Travel back in time to the Roaring 20’s with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar featuring signature cocktails from the award-winning publication, Cocktails of the Auburn Automobile Company: A Collection of Mixed Drinks.

Master the dance floor with the New Millennium Jazz Orchestra and celebrate with friends and family! Tickets are $50 per person, with a discounted rate for Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Members at $30 per person. Tables of 8 are available for $200.

The Gatsby Gala Ball is Saturday, August 31st from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will take place at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Visit www.automobilemuseum.org for more information or purchase tickets at www.acdamstore.com.

Make a statement, and take part in a dazzling experience. 1920’s fashion sure was stylish; outfits and accessories are pairings for a truly stunning entrance, so feel free to dress in your finest flapper fashion!

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! automobilemuseum.org