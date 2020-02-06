Three iconic race cars coming to Winter AutoFest Lakeland

Carlisle, PA – Winter AutoFest Lakeland, the three-day event, starts at 8 a.m. on February 21st and runs through 3 p.m. on February 23rd at the spacious SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus. One of the displays, a race inspired one, already touts millions of dollars’ worth of classics, but now the showcase has upped the ante even further.

Just two weeks away from the annual Florida offering, Carlisle Events is scheduled to add the iconic and much sought after 1970 Richard Petty Plymouth Superbird plus two other amazing pieces of MoPar Muscle to the likes of a $4.5 million dollar Ferrari and a handful of million-dollar L88 Corvettes. The Petty car mixed in with the aforementioned Ferrari and L88s offer well over $12 million in cars on display.

Confirmed are the 1968 Dick Landy Dodge Dart Hemi, a 1968 Sox & Martin Plymouth Barracuda Hemi and the 1970 Richard Petty Plymouth Superbird. The Petty car coming to Lakeland is even more special, as it will have just completed a showcase of sorts at the Motorsports Hall of Fame in Daytona, having been reviewed by tens of thousands of race fans as part of the 2020 Daytona 500. It also crossed the auction block in July of 2019 and reached a bid as high as $3.5 million, but ultimately was a no sale before running to its home in Florida.

“Three of the biggest names in racing during the ‘60s and ‘70s were Richard Petty, Sox & Martin and Dick Landy, so to have cars from all three at one event is amazing,” noted display coordinator Ed Buczeskie. “The 1968 Hemi Super Stock cars were one of the wildest factory offerings ever and the pedigree of these two cars makes them insanely desirable. Add in Richard Petty’s actual NASCAR Superbird and you have the trifecta of MoPar race history.”

Along with these cars and this display, guests can enjoy a spotlight display of 1970 cars, a two-day classic and collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions, a FREE cruise-in and showcase displays focused on the Mustang, Corvette and all-new for 2020, MoPar. The displays, combined with special guests and seminars, make Winter AutoFest Lakeland a must-attend for Sunshine State car lovers! A complete rundown of this event, the auction and more are available online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

