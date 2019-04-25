Time Travel with the Gilmore Car Museum on May 18th

Hickory Corners, MI – The Gilmore Pre-1942 Showcase Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday May 18th is not your “typical” car event. It’s actually authentic “time travel” back to the early days of motoring. Here you’ll see vehicles produced during the first 50 years of the automobile in motion as they drive around the Museum’s historic campus.

Witness an 1886 Benz—considered the world’s first gasoline powered car—started and driven by a Bertha Benz reenactor. Marvel at electric – and steam – powered cars from the turn of the last century. Learn the process of crank-starting a car, cheer on the faster vehicle in the “Gilmore Cup” race between a 1902 Curved Dash Oldsmobile and a High Wheel Motor Wagon and participate in free vintage-style carnival games complete with prizes.

This event provides an immersive experience into milestones of history and the role the automobile played in it—from the dawn of the horseless carriage to the Roaring ’20s, the gangster era of the ’30s, and the start of WWII.

Rather than just viewing cars parked in a show field, this event actually presents “authentic time travel”: stock, original vehicles participating and driving the historic campus, with cars coming from as far away as the state of Washington. This year the Gilmore Car Museum will also welcome a very rare gathering of the 1909 – 1925 Cole Motor Cars—the largest such reunion in history.

Fun for the entire family takes place at this event on Saturday, May 18th with activities taking place throughout the day! You can come for FREE just by showing your membership card from these area attractions: the Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kellogg Bird Sanctuary or Kellogg Manor House! During the month of May, the Gilmore Car Museum takes part in the Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange where our membership is valid at 6 attractions.

The Gilmore Car Museum—North America’s Largest Auto Museum—is located midway between Chicago and Detroit. In addition to our nearly 400 vehicles, many housed in historic buildings and re-created automobile dealerships, our 90-acre campus includes a vintage gasoline station and authentic 1941 Blue Moon Diner that serves lunch daily.

To learn more about the Gilmore Car Museum visit: GilmoreCarMuseum.org or call the Museum at 269-671-5089.

GILMORE CAR MUSEUM

6865 Hickory Road,

Hickory Corners, MI 49060