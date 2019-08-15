TMCFutureTech national student technician competition September 16th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., — TechForce Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission to champion students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians in the transportation industry has once again pledged their support of the TMCFutureTech national student technician competition as title sponsor. Hosted by the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), the competition is going strong in its 6th year, having begun in 2014. Approximately 60 students are expected to compete on September 16th in Raleigh, N.C. The format includes testing written knowledge as well as hands-on diagnostic skills. It is a competition that has proven to draw the best and brightest young students from around the country to compete. Many past participants have been immediately hired by some of the top employers in the trucking industry, and gone on to have rewarding careers.

According to Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation, “The competition is a prime example of what can be accomplished when organizations from across an industry come together with a single-minded purpose. In this case, that purpose is a commitment to support skills development in the young men and women who will be our future technicians of tomorrow.” Many of the companies that assist in running the skills testing stations, donating their time and equipment are competitors in the marketplace every day. However, that is all put aside for the greater cause when it comes to working together in the competition.

TechForce has set up a new online sponsorship process. This allows interested individuals or organizations from industry to easily sign up to sponsor one or more students in the competition. This is especially important, as all contestants must be sponsored to enter. Sponsors are able to pay online by credit card, and as TechForce is a 501(c)(3) foundation, receipts are provided to sponsors for tax donation purposes. Further information on sponsorships is available at techforce.org/TMC2019

About TechForce Foundation

TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) with the mission to champion students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional transportation technicians. The Foundation distributes more than $2.0 million in scholarships and grants annually, thanks to its generous corporate sponsors and donors, and is spearheading FutureTech Success®, the industry-wide initiative to help encourage and support more young people to pursue the vehicle technician profession. For more information, visit techforce.org.

About TMC

TMC is America's premier technical society for truck equipment technology and maintenance professionals. Comprised of a broad cross-section of experienced fleets, equipment suppliers and service providers, no other industry trade association can match the real-world experience and technical expertise of TMC’s membership. By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry’s best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC’s member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Find out more about TMC online at tmc.trucking.org.