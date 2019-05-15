Trademark, licensing and manufacturing rights to the Cord automobile up for auction

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that one of the most iconic names in American automotive history will be offered for sale at its 12th annual Auburn Auction in Indiana on August 31st, when the trademark, licensing and manufacturing rights to the illustrious Cord Automobile to go under the hammer at no reserve. Other notable consignments in the sale include an incredibly original 1966 Duesenberg Model D Prototype, formerly part of the ACD Museum Collection, designed by famed stylist Virgil Exner and built by Ghia in Italy, and an extremely rare and impeccably documented 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429, 1 of just 499 built. This year’s Auburn Auction will take place for the first time at the company’s imposing new headquarters, situated on a 30-acre campus opposite and within walking distance of the Auburn Auction Park.

One of the great American automotive brands of the art deco era the Cord name epitomized elegance, style, and innovation, with automobiles that were both beautiful and revolutionary. After falling victim to the Great Depression, it dropped largely from the mainstream until the 1960s, when Glenn Pray, an auto mechanics high school teacher from Oklahoma bought the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Company and created an acclaimed reduced-scale model, the Cord 810. The passing of The Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act in 2015 offers any modern owner a significant opportunity to create a bright new future with the Cord brand, relaxing the rules that have long restricted low volume manufacturers from recreating vintage classics by allowing the production of a small number of vehicles exempted from the certification and testing procedures that other car manufacturers must undertake before selling new cars. In addition to the right to manufacture Cord automobiles, the purchaser will acquire the rights to license Cord parts, clothing and model toys, as well as becoming the new custodian of the trademark itself.

“It’s only fitting that the trademark, licensing and manufacturing rights to the historic Cord Automobile should be offered for sale right here in Auburn where it all began,” said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer. “This is a rare and substantial opportunity to reinvent an iconic marque and all that is associated with it and our hope is that a brave new future for Cord will begin again here. We’re honored to have been entrusted with the sale and are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our fantastic new Auburn headquarters to enjoy The Auburn Auction in its great new home.”

Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule includes The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in April and The Pacific Grove Auction, scheduled for August 15th on the Monterey Peninsula, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. The company’s recent move also facilitated a massive expansion of its private sales division, with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon.

