Truckin’ down the road with ‘The Drive Home IV’

TACOMA, Wash. – America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) and the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced Houston as the start of “The Drive Home IV” – a 10-day, 2,750 -mile vintage vehicle trek to Detroit from Jan. 3-12.

In its fourth year, The Drive Home (TDH IV) is an annual road rally celebrating America’s motoring legacy across the U.S. in the days leading up to the world’s premier international auto show, NAIAS. This year’s 2,750 mile journey marks the longest run since the rally began and the first to feature exclusively vintage American trucks.

“Every year, we look forward to taking the collector vehicles on a trip back to the spiritual home for the American automobile – Detroit,” said AAT Vice Chairman David Madeira. “This year, we thought that bringing out vintage trucks and hosting enthusiast gatherings along the route would be a great way to once again share America’s love for vintage vehicles with people across the country.”

TDH IV participating trucks include:

LeMay – America’s Car Museum – 1955 Chevrolet 3600

RPM Foundation – 1965 Ford F100

Hagerty & Club Auto – 1962 International Travelette

The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage & Concours Club – 1957 Ford Ranchero

“The Drive Home Series has held a special resonance for car and truck collectors worldwide since the first cross-country road trip in 2015,” says NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts. “We’re honored to see the nostalgia and pride this rally has inspired across the U.S. and we’re looking forward to welcoming the vintage trucks home to the Motor City for the North American International Auto Show.”

TDH IV’s presenting sponsor State Farm and supporting sponsors Shell, Plycar, Quicken Loans, Hagerty and Montecristo have committed to this year’s rally and will host a number of special events, enthusiast gatherings and promotions during the trip. As the group makes their way to Detroit, they will be making stops in Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Little Rock, AR; Sewanee, TN; Greenville, SC; Charlotte, NC; Asheville, NC; Louisville, KY; Auburn, IN; Hickory Corners, MI; Birmingham, MI; Troy, MI; Detroit, MI.

SCHEDULE:

January 3: Houston, TX to Dallas, TX

January 4: Dallas, TX to Little Rock, AR

January 5: Little Rock, AR to Sewanee, TN

January 6: Sewanee, TN to Greenville, SC

January 7: Greenville, SC to Charlotte, NC to Asheville, NC

January 8: Asheville, NC to Louisville, KY

January 9: Louisville, KY to Auburn, IN

January 10: Auburn, IN to Hickory Corners, MI

January 11: Hickory Corners, MI to Birmingham, MI

January 12: Cars & Coffee at Lincoln of Troy | Drive Down Woodward Avenue for arrival at North American International Auto Show

*Photos courtesy of America’s Car Museum

About America’s Automotive Trust

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is a not-for-profit corporation that seeks to secure America’s automotive heritage and to transfer the skills and knowledge necessary for the future of collector vehicles and the enthusiast community for generations to come. AAT is made up of four founding members: LeMay – America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club. For more information on AAT, visit americasautomotivetrust.org.

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 31st year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world’s top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements. NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and then concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

For more information, visit naias.com.

