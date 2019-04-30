Tucker 48 goes for 1.9 million at Bonham’s Tupelo Automobile Museum sale

TUPELO, Miss. – Bonhams was tasked with auctioning the contents of the Tupelo Automobile Museum. Included in the sale was Museum founder Frank Spain’s crown jewel 1948 Tucker 48. The beige Tucker was one of only 51 ever assembled with only 47 know to have survived.

The Tucker was sold for an impressive $1,985,000, which was on the high side of the pre-sale estimate ($1,250,000 – $2,000,000). The nearly $2 million price tag was surprising for a car rated as a no. 3 (very good/showing wear). The Tucker’s sale price was closer to a no.1 (concours grade) valuation. With only 47 survivors, the car’s rarity obviously was reflected in the selling price.

The Tucker’s new owner is the newly formed Maine Classic Museum which will open its doors to the public this June.

Other notable sales from the Bonham’s Tupelo Automobile Museum sale were a 1934 Duisenberg model J Prince of Wales Berline which sold for $405,000 and a 1930 Hispano-Suiza H6B Coupe Chauffeur which went for $300,000.

*prices include premium