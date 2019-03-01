Tucker Talk II: The 50 Production Cars – May 11th at the AACA Museum, Inc.

Some of you were able to attend the January 26th inaugural Tucker gallery talk “Tucker: How It All Began.” the Tucker Automobile Club of America was delighted that this program was a sellout crowd with more than 50 guests. It shows a keen interest in Tucker, and they were excited to see everyone’s enthusiasm. Special thanks goes out to Mark Lieberman and John Tucker, Jr. for agreeing to share their knowledge and be the speakers during this program.

Tucker Talk II: The 50 Production Cars – May 11th

The second Tucker Talk will focus on the 50 production Tucker vehicles. Unlike the first program which was a roaming talk in the Cammack Tucker Gallery, this one is to be a seated presentation in one of the event spaces within the Museum. This program is slated for May 11,2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 for the program followed by a question and answer session. You will also have the ability to enjoy the full Museum throughout the day. The program will again be presented by Mark Lieberman and John Tucker Jr.

Program Pricing:

This program will be FREE to all Tucker Automobile Club of America (TACA) Members.

Non-Members will be $17.50 for Adults | $16.50 for Seniors (61 & Older) | $14.50 for Children (4-12) – these prices include AACA Museum, Inc admission for the day in addition to the program.

The program is limited to 50 participants, and advance registration is required to attend. The previous program SOLD OUT, so we strongly encourage you to register quickly.

Mark Lieberman is the president of Nostalgic Motoring, which deals in classic and collectible automobiles, and he has seven patents to his credit. In 1991, he purchased the first of the five Tucker automobiles he has owned. Through his business, he is actively involved in the restoration and preservation of Tucker automobiles. Mark continues to serve the Tucker Automobile Club of America (TACA) as their Technical Adviser and Historian, and he also serves on the AACA Museum’s Board of Directors as the Executive Board Representative for TACA.

John Tucker Jr. is the grandson of Preston Tucker. John was only three years old when Preston died, but he has made a mission of learning about him through family and extensive research. He is the past President of the Tucker Automobile Club of America (TACA) and current TACA Advisory Council Member. John offered valuable insight and assistance to the AACA Museum during the planning phases for the Cammack Tucker Gallery and was elected to the AACA Museum’s Board of Directors this year. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Swigart Museum in Huntington, PA, another Pennsylvania Museum that owns multiple Tucker automobiles.

