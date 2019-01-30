TV and movie cars to descend on Atlantic City Car Show & Auction February 8-10

Atlantic City, NJ – Calling all Autobots! The Transformers will be descending on the Atlantic City Car Show & Auction for one Weekend ONLY! Friday- Sunday, February 8-10, 2019 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Replica’s of the Bumblebee Camaro, the Newest Bumblebee Beetle and the world’s first ever fan-built replicas of the Optimum Prime truck! All three will be on display Friday through Sunday at the Car Show. You can also get up close and personal and take photos with live action characters of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee on Saturday from 11am-1pm and 3pm-5pm and Sunday from 12pm-3pm.

See your favorite TV and movie cars—the General Lee from Duke’s of Hazzard, the Flintstone’s Footmobile, the Ford Gran Torino from Starsky & Hutch, the Delorean from Back to the Future, the newest Bat Mobile from Justice League, the Red Baron Hot Wheels car, the Plymouth Barracuda from the movie Fireball 500 and the infamous 1965 Plymouth Fury from the movie Christine! Check out epic NHRA Super Stock Cars, the nostalgic Funny Car “Time Bomb” and Race Cars from local tracks (NJ Motorsports Park, Atco, Bridgeport, and New Egypt). There’s something for everyone!!!

Be a part of the LIVE Auction as your favorite Classics, Big Block Muscles, Rare Exotics and Modern Muscle Cars get sold to the highest bidder! Discount tickets are available at GPKAuctions.com. Buy your tickets BEFORE February 8th and SAVE $5 ON EACH ADULT ADMISSION!

Auction highlights will include iconic classics, big block muscle, rare exotics and modern muscle cars. The auction process involves on-site and phone bidding. Yes, you can register as a bidder during the event, however, pre-registration is recommended.

Feature Cars:

1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 Convertible

1 of 402 GT 500 Convertibles – Less than 56,000 Actual Miles – Marti Report – Signed by Carroll Shelby. Power Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Shoulder Harness, Automatic Transmission, Competition Handling Package, Shelby Spoke Wheels, Deluxe Steering Wheel, AM Radio, Center Console with Gauges and Tachometer, Extra Cooling Package. Produced Nov 27 1967. Unrestored car with only 1 repaint!

1963 Abarth Simca 1300S

The 1963 Abarth Simca is believed to be a factory test vehicle with one owner titled to Abarth Sas Torino Italy older restoration alloy body comes with an original very rare Abarth Simca owner’s manual hand book runs and drives very limited history likely to be a factory owned test vehicle.

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible (L-78)

Less Than 45,000 Original Miles – 1 Of 41 Produced – Stored In Private Collection – Original 396/375 (Heads-Carburetor-Block-Pullys, Etc) – Original 4 Speed – Original Rear – Ralley Wheels – Power Steering – Bucket Seats – Power Brakes – Dual Exhaust – Tachometer Console – Spiral Shocks. 1st Prize Senior National Winner! Concours restored!

In addition to the auction, individual car owners will be selling their cars directly to the public. More than 200 vehicles are available for sale within the Car Corral. Additionally, a huge Automotive Flea Market offering Automotive Parts, Tools, Automobillia, Neon Signs (AMSOIL – Dynacorn – NOS Muscle Car Parts).

The event will run Friday and Saturday 9am-7pm, and Sunday 9am-5pm.

Admission: $25/Adult & $5/Children under 12. There is NO CHARGE FOR TODDLERS.

To purchase online tickets, view a digital catalog of the automobiles being offered for sale, get information on the procedure and method for BUYING / SELLING cars, HOTEL RESERVATIONS and more event information, go to http://www.gpkauctions.com or call 856.573.6969.