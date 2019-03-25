U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Proposes to Expand the Sale of E-15 Gasoline

The EPA issued a proposed regulation that would allow gas stations around the country to sell E15 (gasoline that’s 15% ethanol) during the summer months (June 1 through September 15). If finalized, the EPA would overturn its long-standing prohibition on the sale of E15 during high-ozone season by allowing the fuel to use the 1 pound per square inch (psi) Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) waiver, which currently allows E10 sales during the summer months. The EPA’s effort to allow year-round E15 sales would expand the number of gas stations selling gasoline blended with higher amounts of ethanol.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request opposition to this regulation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and official contact.