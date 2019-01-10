UK’s Classic Motor Cars celebrates the Jaguar MK 2 with Inspector Morse’s Jaguar

The MK 2 Jaguar made famous in the Inspector Morse television series is to be star of the show at Classic Motor Cars birthday party for the famous marque, which takes place at their headquarters in Bridgnorth on Saturday June 1st.

“It is the most recognizable Mark 2 Jaguar in the world, “ said Managing Director, Nigel Woodward, “ and we are delighted that we have been able to get the car to star in our celebrations.”

MK 2 jaguar owners are being invited to take part in a special birthday concourse but all classic car owners are invited to bring their cars and take part.

Nigel added: “ Last year we celebrated the 25th anniversary of CMC with a special birthday party and the response from classic car owners and the public was tremendous with more than 2,000 people attending. We want this years party to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mk 2 to be even bigger and better and we have arranged a variety of special activities for the whole family on the day.”

Activities range from a motoring art fair, specialists dealing in automobilia, a classic toy fair, children’s entertainment, tours of CMC’s famous restoration workshops and the nearby Marches training Academy, live music, club stands as well as local food and drink providers.

The party will start at 10am and run until 4pm and Nigel Woodward added: “ If you are a dealer in automobilia, motoring art and prints, old toys, motoring books, jaguar memorabilia, etc., we would love to hear from you. We have both indoor and outdoor pitches and will be recreating the successful toy fair that we ran last year.”

He added: “ We really want to see as many MK 2’s from around the country attending the celebrations and they will get a great reception. “

Car owners who would like to register to attend or dealers who would like to book a pitch or a table should email LucySmallman lucy@classic-motor-cars.co.uk

Visitors who are seeking accommodation in the area should call the Bridgnorth and District Tourist Association on 01746 763358 or visit their website. Bridgnorth.tourism@shropshire.gov.uk

classic-motor-cars.co.uk