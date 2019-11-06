Unique Dodge Rampage debuts at 2019 SEMA show

BENICIA, CA – Red Line Synthetic Oil hosted the unveiling of a custom, 650 horsepower, 1984 Dodge Rampage built by Mike Copeland and the team at Arrington Performance during the 2019 SEMA Show. Arrington Performance’s custom Rampage unveiling is the second consecutive unveiling that Red Line has hosted in the company’s 33 years of attending the SEMA Show.

Mike Copeland and his team have displayed more than a dozen cars at the SEMA show over the years and this year they wanted to do something completely off the wall. The base 1984 Dodge Rampage was purchased from a charity used car lot in Washington. Once the car arrived at Arrington Performance the team got straight to work. The vehicle features an Arrington built 392 Hemi mated to a five-speed Mendeola transaxle in the bed of the 2-door mini-truck. Red Line lubricants and additives were used throughout the build process.

“This year for the SEMA Show I wanted to build something unique, something that no one had ever done before,” said Mike Copeland, CEO of Arrington Performance. “We wanted to create a mid-engine project and it just had to be a Dodge as that’s what we’re known for here at Arrington Performance. When we measure the bed in a Rampage we knew it was going to be perfect. Big thanks to Red Line for not only providing us with their products, but also a place to unveil our Rampage project to the SEMA crowd.”

At 650 horsepower, this mid-engine Rampage is a handful on the street so the team worked diligently to determine the best suspension and tire combination to put the power down. Custom flared fenders were created to fit massive 275/35/18 front and 315/30/18 rear BFGoodrich tire mounted on Forgeline wheels. An enormous Baer big brake kit provides exceptional stopping power and QA1 Mod Series coilovers were selected for their adjustability as the team will use the Rampage both on the street and at the track.

In typical Arrington Performance fashion, no stone was left unturned, including the interior. The factory seats were replaced with Procar carbon Evolution seats and the rest of the interior was wrapped with bespoke leather and suede trim. To round out the interior Classic Instruments provided a set of custom gauges specially made for the vehicle.

“We’re extremely excited to host our second consecutive unveiling at the SEMA Show,” said Kit Szwarcburg at Red Line Synthetic Oil. “As always Mike and his team have knocked this build out of the park. We love having them in our booth because we have a very similar approach to our products in that we both strive to create the best of the best.”

If Dodge Rampages are your thing, checkout Old Cars’ Rampage Car of the Week from 2016.