Upcoming events at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

The History of Le Mans, Part I – Patriotic Pride

Saturday, May 25 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is special. This annual event, held almost every year since 1923, is the world’s oldest (and greatest) active sports car endurance race. For the first time ever, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum will dive-deep into the history of the famous race with a three-part series. Part one, “Patriotic Pride,” will focus on winners and losers from the early days. The following collection cars will be part of the line-up.

1927 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model

1929 Stutz Supercharged Le Mans

1929 duPont Le Mans Speedster

1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Le Mans

Plus a look a the 2019 Ford GT.

Summer Camp at The Simeone

All Summer Long

Summer Camp at the Simeone returns for its second year. With five different sessions and three age-based curriculums, there is something fun for everyone. Each session is priced at just $200 for the entire week and includes daily lunch. Sessions are selling out fast. Book now before it’s too late!

SESSION 1: Race Car Engineering Camp – Ages 11-15

Monday, June 17 – Friday, June 21

SESSION 2: Junior S.T.E.A.M. Camp – Ages 6-11

Monday, June 24 – Friday, June 28

SESSION 3: Race Car Engineering Camp – Ages 11-15

Monday, July 8 – Friday, July 12

SESSION 4: Junior S.T.E.A.M. Camp – Ages 6-11

Monday, July 15 – Friday, July 19

SESSION 5: Advanced Race Car Engineering Camp – Ages 12-16

Monday, August 5 – Friday, August 9

Visit the Simeone to see the 2019 Ford GT

Kick off our “History of Le Mans” 3-part series with one of the most iconic cars in the history of Le Mans, courtesy of one of the most iconic specialty car designers and restorers of our day, Rob Ida, from Morganville, NJ. Many of you know the work of both Rob and his father Bob Ida from over the years. Bob’s newest acquisition is this absolutely stunning 2019 Ford GT. It features a carbon fiber body and 3.5-liter V6 engine with 647 HP. The Ford GT’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine is also the company’s most powerful EcoBoost ever and was developed alongside the GT race engine.

Are We There Yet? Discussion and Book Signing with Dan Albert

Saturday, June 22 @ 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Following the June 22 Demo Day, join the Simeone for a one-day discussion and book signing with author Dan Albert. In Are We There Yet?, Dan Albert combines historical scholarship with personal narrative to explore how car culture has suffused America’s DNA. The plain, old-fashioned, human-driven car built our economy, won our wars, and shaped our democratic creed as it moved us about. Driver’s ed made teenagers into citizens; auto repair made boys into men.

Free with regular admission!

