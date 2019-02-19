Upcoming exhibits and events at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

100 Years of Bentley

Now through Sunday, March 3

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum will once again host the “Best of Britain” event from Feb 16th through March 3rd, 2019. This year we will be celebrating the centennial of Bentley Motors Limited founded by W.O Bentley in Cricklewood, North London in 1919. Entry is included with admission to the museum. To see a list of the cars taking part, please visit the link below.

Great Britain – Land of Sports Cars

Saturday, February 23 @ 11:00 am

Great Britain has produced some of the most legendary sports cars ever that have long held the imagination of American drivers. Join us on Saturday, February 16 as we celebrate our favorite British Sports Cars. To coincide with our “100 Years of Bentley” exhibit, we might even sneak in a few of them.

Philly Model Car Show II

Saturday, March 9 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

The Philadelphia Area Car Modelers are back at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum for their 2nd NNL Model Car Show. This year’s theme is “Welcome to Woodstock! – It’s all about VW’s Man!” The sub-theme is “British Invasion.”

Admission is $12.00 and all proceeds benefit the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum’s educational initiatives. You can contact the event organizers using the link below.

FAS Foundation, Inc.

6825 Norwitch Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19153

www.simeonemuseum.org

