Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967 Ghia 450 SS to be at Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm – July 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN – A 1967 Ghia 450 SS, formerly owned by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, will be featured at the 2019 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm. The Ghia will be part of the Powered by America class, featuring American-powered European-built automobiles. The Ghia 450 SS was spurred by Hollywood producer, Burt Sugarman (of “Midnight Special” fame), who convinced Italian coachbuilder Ghia to build a small V8-powered sports car. The 450 SS utilized Chrysler’s 273 cubic-inch V8 from the Plymouth Barracuda and just over 50 examples were built.

The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by noted automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel. Special guest at this year’s Concours will be author, historian, and barn-find legend Tom Cotter. The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm is co-presented by the JBS Collection and LaVine Restorations and will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana. The show field opens to the public at 10am and closes at 4pm. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30pm. For more information, visit www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.