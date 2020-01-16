Winter AutoFest to display Ferrari FXX-K

CARLISLE, PA – Florida is a hotbed for hot cars, there’s no denying that. As part of Winter AutoFest Lakeland, Carlisle Events announced the sexy and ultra-rare Ferrari FXX-K will be on display throughout the event. From February 21-23 at the SUN n’ FUN Expo Campus, guests can enjoy this masterpiece as part of an all-new special race display.

The FXX-K scheduled to appear retailed for $3 million in 2015 and is just one of 40 produced by designers Marco Fainello/Flavio Manzoni. While 40 were produced 5 years ago, it’s now just one of 10 known to still have its original body, pushing its value well over the $4 million mark in 2020.

The car itself is an engineering marvel. Overall, it weighs just 3,296 pounds and is powered by a hybrid powertrain with 188 horsepower electric motor. On the gas-powered side of things, that performance jumps to 860 horsepower. Four is a popular number with this car. The brakes are carbon ceramic, of course there are four of them. The suspension operates through its four-wheel independent mid-engine, there are four driving modes to optimize track usage and there’s even an active aerodynamics system.

Immediately after arriving in the United States from Ferrari about one year ago it was featured at the 2019 Casa Ferrari event in Pebble Beach as part of the tribute to the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari. Needless to say, its pedigree is well worth the price of admission in February.

Don’t miss a minute of the Winter AutoFest Lakeland fun in 2020. This car is just one of many great displays and features taking place during the three-day event. Carlisle Auctions is offering a two-day, 400+ collector car auction, there are special guests like TV host and builder Lou Santiago, famed Corvette restorer Kevin Mackay, GM Certified technician Paul Koerner, racing legend Herb McCandless and so much more. There are special displays too, like the 42nd annual NCRS Winter Regional Meet, a spotlight of 1970 cars, the aforementioned race prepared display, seminars, an automotive flea market, car corral and of course the chance to see some of the coolest cars in the region!

“I’ve been in and around cars my entire life, I love them all,” noted Carlisle Events co-owner Lance Miller. “Every now and then you see a car that really knocks your socks off and that’s the case with this Ferrari FXX-K,” continued Miller. “I was blown away with how amazing this car looks and sounds. Fortunately a friend is generous enough to showcase the car for the car loving guests of Winter AutoFest Lakeland so we can all enjoy it! Don’t miss this amazing creation, you really need to see and hear it in person. It’s amazingly stunning,” concluded Miller.

Event details can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. Spectator tickets are just $10 (kids 12 and under are free) and can be purchased in advance or at the door during the event. In addition, interested vendors or anyone wishing to register to show a car can also connect with Carlisle Events either online or over the phone today!

