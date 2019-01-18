Winter AutoFest will feature guest speaker Wesley Wong

9/11 First Responder, FBI Agent and Corvette Enthusiast Scheduled to Appear

Carlisle, PA – Carlisle Events is readying for their Winter Florida AutoFest event at the SUN ‘n FUN Campus in Lakeland. The focus has been on Corvettes, Mustangs and all things automotive. Known for its mantra of “The Cars, The People and The Excitement,” the minds behind this great event (February 22-24) have announced that Mr. Wesley Wong will attend!

Who is Wesley Wong? Quite simply an amazing man with impeccable credentials and a lifetime of stories, many of which tie back to his involvement with rescue and recovery on September 11, 2001. Mr. Wong was one of the first on-scene during the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 and was famously photographed along with NYFD members carrying NYFD Chaplin Mychal Judge from the rubble. Judge is recognized as the first known victim of the attacks.

A decorated FBI agent, Wong serves on the board of the National Corvette Museum (NCM) and the NCM Motorsports Park and is a car lover himself. Retired in 2006, Wong now works in the private sector and is currently a Senior Advisor to the Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base (AFB), Tampa, Florida and the Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina. Wong also remains involved with his former organization at the FBI Academy and is a Senior Fellow of Advanced Antiterrorism Studies at the Air Force Special Operations School, Hurlburt AFB, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Wong holds a Top Secret, SCI clearance.

No stranger to the Corvette world, Wong first worked with Carlisle Events as part of Corvettes at Carlisle in August of 2018. His candid stories about that fateful day in September left many with goosebumps and an even greater appreciation for our freedoms!

As part of Winter AutoFest, Mr. Wong will appear not only at private VIP functions, but publicly at 9:45 a.m. on the front end of Carlisle Auctions second day of action, Saturday, February 23. Following a brief introduction, Wong will speak to the gathered audience, he’ll be presented with a special banner from his Corvettes at Carlisle appearance and staffers will “pass the hat,” accepting donations for his charity, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

This, plus so much more will be part of Winter Florida AutoFest. Learn more via www.CarlisleEvents.com and see it firsthand in Lakeland, Florida starting February 22, 2019.

