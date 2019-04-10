Worldwide Auctioneers moves into new home for August 31st Auburn auction

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide Auctioneers is moving its global headquarters into the former WWII Museum campus in Auburn, Indiana. The new headquarters is situated on a 30-acre campus inside a 200,000-square foot facility directly opposite and within walking distance of the Auburn Auction Park, with significant improvements and upgrades already underway. As part of this move Worldwide will stage its long-standing Labor Day sale, The Auburn Auction, at the same facility, scheduled this year for August 31st. The relocation will additionally facilitate a massive expansion of the private sales division with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon at Worldwide Auctioneers.

“At Worldwide the customer is always king and we’re committed to offering each one the optimum solution for selling their car or collection, whether privately or at auction, in the manner that best suits their individual circumstances,” said Rod Egan, Principal & Auctioneer.



In addition to the relocation of its core business, Worldwide is also announced its continued partnership with a unique education program slated to be housed on campus. The non-profit center will focus on career path development for K-12 students and, utilizing the military assets housed in the facility, a career path connection center for veterans. The non-profit projects it will cater to the needs of over 1 million students and 100,000 veterans in the next 10 years.

“This is a huge investment in resource for the future and supports a cause close to both mine and Rod’s hearts,” said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer. “We are excited to have established a foundation that will lead this industry into the future.”

Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule comprises The Pacific Grove Auction, presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Car Week, The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington and the Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January. The company also specializes in stand-alone sales of significant private collections. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles at auction, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of services to the serious collector, including private sales, appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. Visit Worldwide online at worldwideauctioneers.com and on Worldwide’s social media properties @worldwideauctioneers, or call 800.990.6789 or 1.260.925.6789.