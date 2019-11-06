Worldwide gears up for Saudi Arabia debut

Worldwide Auctioneers gears up for a historic debut in Saudi Arabia, with a diverse offering of exceptional automobiles and celebrity cars slated for the inaugural Riyadh Auction & Salon

Auburn, Indiana. – Worldwide Auctioneers is gearing up for its historic auction debut in Saudi Arabia, with the inaugural Riyadh Auction scheduled for Saturday, November 23rd. Presented in association with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events, the Riyadh Auction & Salon is an integral feature of the first ever Global Auto Salon Riyadh at the Riyadh Car Show, set to become the biggest automotive event in the Middle East. The auction will showcase a diverse and unique offering of some of the world’s most exceptional cars to a massive new international market of collectors and enthusiasts, including a selection of vehicles from the world’s premier custom builders like Dave Kindig, Richard Rawlings, Ryan Friedlinghaus, Chip Foose, and many more. “We are honored to have been selected as an official auction company for the Riyadh Car Show and thrilled to have curated a very special selection of over 400 classic, vintage and pre-war cars, customs, sports, exotics, supercars and the best of American muscle for this momentous automotive extravaganza,” said Rod Egan, Principal and Auctioneer. “You will not find a finer or more diverse offering of motorcars anywhere in the world.”

Among the sale’s many highlights is an amazing radical 1957 Chevrolet Custom “Imagine”, a SEMA Best in Show and 2018 Detroit Autorama Ridler Award winner that was built at a cost of over $2 million, the most highly awarded car on 2018-19 ISCA circuit. Exceptional pre-war cars on offer include an exquisite 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Roll Back Top and a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Berline, by Derham Bohman & Schwartz. Supercars slated for the auction include a Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” certified 1992 Ferrari F40, built to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th Anniversary and a rare example of BMW’s ultimate road supercar, a 1981 BMW M1, 1 of only 399 road-going examples produced. Muscle car enthusiasts will be treated to a selection of some of the very best available, including a rare and well documented 1969 Dodge “Hemi” Daytona, 1 of only 70 Hemi Daytonas produced in 1969, 1 of approximately 39 cars known to exist and one of only two known examples in F6 Spring Green Metallic.

All consignments can be viewed online in the digital catalogue at worldwideauctioneers.com.

The Riyadh Auction is scheduled for 5pm on Saturday, November 23rd, with the associated Global Auto Salon Riyadh running from November 21st – 26th, at Ar Rakb, Riyadh 13614, Saudi Arabia. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for full information, call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789 or visit Worldwide Auctioneers’ social media properties @worldwideauctioneers for ongoing consignment and event news and video updates.

About Worldwide Auctioneers

Worldwide Auctioneers is a US based boutique auction company, unique in having principals who are owner auctioneers, wholly invested in delivering the optimal result for each and every client. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles at auction, it offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including private sales, appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. The company also houses a physical and virtual showroom, The Salon, and a dedicated memorabilia division at its extensive Indiana headquarters.

Along with The Riyadh Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule includes the Scottsdale Auction in Arizona, scheduled for January 15th, 2020, The Texas Classic Auction in April, The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula in August and The Auburn Auction, held over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.